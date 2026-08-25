From body-building to ballet, the refurbished Jersey Opera House is the Channel Islands' new National Theatre

Carolyn Rose Ramsay can finally enjoy a Jersey Royal potato salad again.

The artistic director of Ballet d’Jèrri has just moved into new premises in St Helier, having hitherto worked out of potato grower Albert Bartlett’s packing shed, where a sprung floor was installed among the pallets. The fledgling company was grateful — large indoor practice spaces are hard to come by in the Channel Islands — but dance had to pirouette around harvest.

Now, there’s no being sidelined by spuds, as Ballet d’Jèrri has taken up permanent residence at the recently refurbished Jersey Opera House. With about 1,000 applicants from around the world competing for nine positions within the organisation, Ramsay had her pick of talented dancers, who are currently working with community groups to create a new production of The Nutcracker (November 26–29).

It has been a long time since Jersey put on its own version of the Tchaikovsky classic. The festive favourite is part of a new year-round programme of theatre, music, talks and other events now possible due to the opera house’s renovation.

(Image credit: Cameron Thorne)

Originally opened in 1865, the venue suffered several fires — a common issue in wooden buildings that relied on candlelight — and was rebuilt in various forms. The cream façade with its arched windows and Art Deco style places this latest version firmly at the turn of the 20th century.

The 2020 pandemic closure provided an opportunity for necessary refurbishment, and the opera house ‘went dark’. (Historically, theatres used to leave a candle in the centre of the stage during such fallow periods, probably contributing to those ubiquitous fires.) Now, with the £12.7 million project complete, the opera house has reopened.

‘The theatre is a cultural crown jewel for the Channel Islands,’ says Sebastian Warrack, Jersey Opera House’s CEO. ‘The building work involved essential maintenance, such as structural repairs and installing low-carbon heating systems, but what’s most obvious to visitors is the auditorium, which has new seating, carpets and improved accessibility.’

I last visited the venue in 2011 during the Liberation International Music Festival, an annual event that marks Jersey’s freedom from German occupation. The balding red velvet has since been replaced by a sleek blue pile, the colour tastefully reflecting the lapis-lazuli and gold-leaf ceiling. The original Edwardian and Victorian plasterwork details across the horse-shoe balconies have been carefully reinstated, with the gilt garlands gleaming once more.

'It gives me so much pride when we bring visitors to the opera house for the first time'

At a glance, the theatre is not that far removed from the venue Lillie Langtry opened in 1900. Warrack became the custodian designate of this shiny-as-new building a few months after the lights went back on, taking up the appointment at the start of this year. Many elements are complete (including the island’s only purpose-built dance studio, home to Ballet d’Jèrri), but there’s still work in progress as the government-funded refurbishment did not include technical equipment. ‘I’m glad to say that we have raised more than £1 million, largely thanks to an anonymous independent donor, so we can make further improvements to the lighting and sound equipment,’ Warrack says.

These include additions that Langtry would never have imagined: a state-of-the-art fly tower, razzle-dazzle lighting and all the digital wizardry needed to host touring productions. Hiding behind the opera house’s proscenium arch is a complex history, coloured recently by the same challenges affecting the performing arts everywhere. All of these, and more besides, are known to Warrack, who previously served as joint chief executive of Wiltshire Creative (co-managing the merger of Salisbury Playhouse, Salisbury Arts Centre and Salisbury International Arts Festival), a tenure that overlapped with the Novichok poisonings.

Then, just as Salisbury was getting back on its feet, covid arrived. The appeal of relocating to the Channel Islands is easy to see. Warrack was wooed by the beautiful, often near-empty beaches. ‘Being able to get to the sea in five minutes is a rather lovely perk,’ he says. ‘I encourage our visiting artists to book here at the end of their tour. Coming to Jersey is coming for a jolly.’

Ramsay, originally from Vancouver, Canada, settled in the Channel Islands in rather more unusual circumstances. Having danced with Miami City Ballet, Les Ballets de Monte Carlo and the Norwegian National Ballet among others, an injury led her to move into Arts administration and she took up a role in Jersey. It was 2020 and, with the borders closed: ‘I got stuck here,’ she says. ‘It was fantastic.’

Sebastian Warrack has been the CEO of the Jersey Opera House since the covid pandemic. (Image credit: Cameron Thorne)

Jersey Opera House is a misnomer: there has never been a full-time Jersey opera company, although opera regularly features. When I speak to Warrack, the venue is about to screen Opéra de Rennes’s production of three-act comic opera Robinson Crusoe by Offenbach, performed by Orchestre National de Bretagne and conductor Guillaume Tourniaire.

However, programming is wide: vocal quartet G4 brings its ‘Phantoms of the Popera’ show (September 12–13) and Jersey Chamber Orchestra plays Mozart by Candlelight on October 10.

Body-builders are also as likely to be encountered as bassoons. Events such as the UKBFF Channel Islands Wellness & Physique Competition take place at the opera house. ‘I want all of Jersey to feel welcome here,’ says Warrack, comparing the venue to Derbyshire’s equally multi-purpose Buxton Opera House, which hosts the International Gilbert & Sullivan Festival together with comedy such as Harry Enfield shows.

Inviting newcomers to a potato shed or Fort Regent, Jersey’s medieval bastion that has been everything from a garrison to a leisure centre and Arts venue, always required ‘a bit of explanation,’ Ramsay says with a smile. Now, whether it’s for panto or Puccini, there’s a more traditional space awaiting audiences. The artistic director is delighted: ‘It gives me so much pride when we bring visitors to the opera house for the first time and say: “This is our National Theatre.”’

This feature originally appeared in the August 12, 2026, issue of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.'