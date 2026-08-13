You had me at 'waterslide': This restored Jersey farmhouse is a luxury playground for adults and children
Le Grand Mourier, on the market with Hamptons, has a garden designed by Joe Swift.
In Jersey, this six-bedroom five-bathroom detached house is sure to turn some heads — particularly if the neighbours catch you shooting down the garden’s very own water slide. On the market with Hamptons for £12 million, Le Grand Mourier is a modern masterpiece.
Garden enthusiasts are likely to fall in love, for this part of the property beyond the restored 18th-century farmhouse has been imaginatively dreamt up by renowned garden designer Joe Swift. You might know him from his regular appearances on Gardeners’ World, or from being a design judge on BBC’s Gardener of the Year.
Featuring a split-level swimming pool with a waterfall and slide, plus an outdoor kitchen with pizza oven, the six acres also feature woodland paths that lead to a serene natural pool containing koi carp. There is even a timber summerhouse for private overnight stays.
Indoors, historic character meets contemporary elegance over the two floors, with six bedrooms (including a guest suite above the garage) making this a perfect house for entertaining visitors; and cooking is likely to be effortless in the horseshoe-shaped designer Bulthaup kitchen with Gaggenau appliances.
Offering some extraordinary extras that are rarely found elsewhere, Le Grand Mourier also has a private bar and cinema and a soundproofed subterranean space with a stage for musical or dramatic performances. A glass-encased fantasy room overlooks a prized car collection.
Situated in the sought-after parish of St John, horse enthusiasts will appreciate the property's equestrian facilities. There’s also room for 25 cars in the property's various garages, if more modern horse power is your thing.
Le Grand Mourier is on the market with Hamptons at a guide price of £12 million. For more information, click here.
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This feature originally appeared in the August 12, 2026, issue of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.
Julie Harding is Country Life’s News and Property Editor. She is a former editor of Your Horse, Country Smallholding and Eventing, a sister title to Horse & Hound, which she ran for 11 years. Julie has a master’s degree in English and she grew up on a working Somerset dairy farm and in a Grade II*-listed farmhouse, both of which imbued her with a love of farming, the countryside and historic buildings. She returned to her Somerset roots 18 years ago after a stint in the ‘big smoke’ (ie, the south east) and she now keeps a raft of animals, which her long-suffering (and heroic) husband, Andrew, and four children, help to look after to varying degrees.
- Lotte BrundleDigital Writer