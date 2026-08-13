You had me at 'waterslide': This restored Jersey farmhouse is a luxury playground for adults and children

In Jersey, this six-bedroom five-bathroom detached house is sure to turn some heads — particularly if the neighbours catch you shooting down the garden’s very own water slide. On the market with Hamptons for £12 million , Le Grand Mourier is a modern masterpiece.

Garden enthusiasts are likely to fall in love, for this part of the property beyond the restored 18th-century farmhouse has been imaginatively dreamt up by renowned garden designer Joe Swift. You might know him from his regular appearances on Gardeners’ World, or from being a design judge on BBC’s Gardener of the Year.

Featuring a split-level swimming pool with a waterfall and slide, plus an outdoor kitchen with pizza oven, the six acres also feature woodland paths that lead to a serene natural pool containing koi carp. There is even a timber summerhouse for private overnight stays.

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(Image credit: Hamptons)

(Image credit: Hamptons)

Indoors, historic character meets contemporary elegance over the two floors, with six bedrooms (including a guest suite above the garage) making this a perfect house for entertaining visitors; and cooking is likely to be effortless in the horseshoe-shaped designer Bulthaup kitchen with Gaggenau appliances.

Offering some extraordinary extras that are rarely found elsewhere, Le Grand Mourier also has a private bar and cinema and a soundproofed subterranean space with a stage for musical or dramatic performances. A glass-encased fantasy room overlooks a prized car collection.

Situated in the sought-after parish of St John, horse enthusiasts will appreciate the property's equestrian facilities. There’s also room for 25 cars in the property's various garages, if more modern horse power is your thing.

(Image credit: Hamptons)

(Image credit: Hamptons)

Le Grand Mourier is on the market with Hamptons at a guide price of £12 million. For more information, click here .

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This feature originally appeared in the August 12, 2026, issue of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.