A historic Hebridean estate with more than 3,000 acres, its own herd of Highland cattle and a glorious castle at its heart

When it comes to spectacular scenery, there’s nothing currently on the market that comes close to matching the views across the Atlantic towards Ardnamurchan with distant glimpses of the Uists and Barra.

This is the dramatic setting for the 3,702-acre Glengorm estate, near Tobermory, on the northern tip of the Isle of Mull, for which Savills seek ‘offers over £9 million’. The estate comprises a diverse island landscape of coastal grazings, ancient woodland and hill, with shore frontage of more than three miles.

Grade B-Listed Glengorm Castle is the heart of the state, and features 18 bedrooms. (Image credit: Savills)

Something of a sporting paradise, the property offers fishing, shooting and stalking opportunities, and comes with three lochs, including the ancient volcanic Loch of 'S Airde Beinn.

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At its heart stands the grand, Category B-listed Glengorm Castle, built in 1860 in the Scottish Baronial style by Edinburgh architects Kinnear and Peddie for Laird James Forsyth of Dunach, using granite quarried on the Ross of Mull.

Some of the internationally recognised Glengorm fold of Highland cattle. (Image credit: Savills)

It has 18 bedrooms, including five principal bedrooms and three self-contained apartments, currently rented out as holiday lets. The interiors are in fantastic condition, blending historic grandeur with modern comfort, and have been decorated with a sense of colour and contemporary style, which will be useful during the dour winter months.

Farming is an integral part of Glengorm’s heritage, based around its hefted herds of pedigree Highland cattle and Scottish Blackface sheep. For more than 170 years, the Glengorm fold of Highland cattle, which thrives on natural grazing and delivers beef of exceptional quality, has been internationally known for its hardiness, longevity and strong traditional characteristics. The livestock are all outdoor-based and form part of the estate’s landscape, grazing from the hills down to the shoreline.

And when it comes to location, few places are better than the Isle of Mull, with it's astounding scenery and coastal views. Glengorm Castle is five miles north-west of Tobermory, Mull's principal town and cultural hub, famed for its colourful buildings. Beaches, coves, walks — this is as Scotland as they come.

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Glengorm Estate is for sale with Savills for offers in excess of £9 million. For more information and images, click here.