Country Life August 12, 2026

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.

Bradley Hemmings’s favourite painting

The artistic director chooses a colourful work bursting with vitality and the spirit of summer.

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Country-house treasure

A Dante Alighieri illuminated manuscript catches the eye of John Goodall at Rockingham Castle in Northamptonshire.

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Keepers of the keys

Tessa Waugh celebrates our dedicated churchwardens, the unsung heroes of village life who keep parishes ticking over.

The legacy

Kate Green salutes Dr William Stukeley for saving Stonehenge from destruction in the 1700s.

When we walked in fields of gold

England’s acres of harvested, honey-hued cereal fields have long provided artistic inspiration, finds Deborah Nicholls-Lee.

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A little object worth visiting

Romantic Dangan Cottage in Co Kilkenny has been restored to its late-18th-century glory, as John Goodall discovers.

Ghosts in the grass

A scorching summer is revealing country-house garden designs of yesteryear, as our pictures show.

Cuttings not cakes

The Secret Orchard Nursery in Derbyshire wins favour for its plants rather than pots of tea, to the delight of Arthur Parkinson.

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Interiors

Arabella Youens admires the transformation of a South Downs Georgian gem, and everything’s gone green for Amelia Thorpe.

Travel

Rosie Paterson unpacks the latest travel trends, and Giles Kime stays at the Italian base of film director Francis Ford Coppola.

The French connection

Tom Parker Bowles is whisked to the summery South of France by freshly baked pissaladière, the delicious ‘Provençal pizza’.

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What lies beneath

Tom Howells is in eclectic company at the World Worm Charming Championships in Cheshire.

Luxury

Jonathan Self reveals why the tiara is the epitome of glamour, and Amie Elizabeth White is drawn to the fans of Duvelleroy.

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COUNTRY LIFE International

Julie Harding treads the Jersey Tidal Trail, savours scallops with chef Andrew Baird and celebrates the island’s 160 years of herd history, as Holly Kirkwood eyes top properties for sale and Claire Jackson hails a new era for opera.

Arts & antiques

Geoffrey Munn feels strangely drawn to the works of 18th-century art pariah Richard Dadd, as he explains to Carla Passino.

And much more