Five charming country homes, from an Oxfordshire cottage to a grand Yorkshire mansion, as seen in Country Life

North Yorkshire — £4,000,000
A 'masterpiece of heritage and charm', Wormersley Park is a great country house with a staircase lit by a stained glass window.
For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.
Oxfordshire — £825,000
Deceptively spacious, this four-bedroom cottage in Kidlington has flexibility in spades, and is an hour on the train from London.
For sale via Hamptons — see more details and pictures.
West Sussex — £4,600,000
A classic flint-knapped Sussex barn converted in rare and magnificent fasihion — and the grounds in this location close to Chichester are utterly superb.
For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.
Bedfordshire — £3,000,000
This extremely pretty 18th century home has stable and a tack room, and is easily commutable to London.
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For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.
Suffolk — £2,250,000
In a peaceful countryside setting you'll find this huge seven-bedroom house, with a string of other buildings included in the sale, and sporting facilities including pool, tennis court and a golf hole.
For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.