Five charming country homes, from an Oxfordshire cottage to a grand Yorkshire mansion, as seen in Country Life

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

A 'masterpiece of heritage and charm', Wormersley Park is a great country house with a staircase lit by a stained glass window.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Hamptons)

Deceptively spacious, this four-bedroom cottage in Kidlington has flexibility in spades, and is an hour on the train from London.

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(Image credit: Hamptons)

For sale via Hamptons — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A classic flint-knapped Sussex barn converted in rare and magnificent fasihion — and the grounds in this location close to Chichester are utterly superb.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

This extremely pretty 18th century home has stable and a tack room, and is easily commutable to London.

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(Image credit: Michael Graham)

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

In a peaceful countryside setting you'll find this huge seven-bedroom house, with a string of other buildings included in the sale, and sporting facilities including pool, tennis court and a golf hole.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.