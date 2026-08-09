Country houses for sale

OnTheMarket

Five charming country homes, from an Oxfordshire cottage to a grand Yorkshire mansion, as seen in Country Life

A sweeping staircase lit by a stained glass window is one of the superb houses to come to market through Country Life this week.

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Property for Sale
The pool house at this converted barn near Chichester, West Sussex, is a dream spot for summer.
(Image credit: Knight Frank)

North Yorkshire — £4,000,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

A 'masterpiece of heritage and charm', Wormersley Park is a great country house with a staircase lit by a stained glass window.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

Oxfordshire — £825,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Hamptons)

Deceptively spacious, this four-bedroom cottage in Kidlington has flexibility in spades, and is an hour on the train from London.

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Property for Sale

(Image credit: Hamptons)

For sale via Hamptons — see more details and pictures.

West Sussex — £4,600,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A classic flint-knapped Sussex barn converted in rare and magnificent fasihion — and the grounds in this location close to Chichester are utterly superb.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

Bedfordshire — £3,000,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

This extremely pretty 18th century home has stable and a tack room, and is easily commutable to London.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

Suffolk — £2,250,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

In a peaceful countryside setting you'll find this huge seven-bedroom house, with a string of other buildings included in the sale, and sporting facilities including pool, tennis court and a golf hole.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

Toby Keel
Toby Keel
Digital Director

Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.