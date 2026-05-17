Five superb rural homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

Kent — £5.95 million
A 500-year-old coach house that's been lavished with attention in the last 20 years, creating a superb home that's as comfortable and liveable as it is eyecatching.
For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.
Wiltshire — £7.9 million
Water, water everywhere in this Grade II*-listed house that sits on the banks of the Avon, with lakes alongside, and its own swimming pool. Period features abound — including plasterwork ceilings and open fires — and wait until you see the wine cellar.
For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.
Essex — £9 million
It's not every day that a house with boarded-up windows goes on the market with a seven-figure price tag — but what you're buying here is potential, because the development plans here will make this a truly grand house on the outskirts of London, yet surrounded by fields and trees.
For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.
Derbyshire — £3.25 million
Over 200 acres of land with farming faciliies and a charming farmhouse at its centre. Huge potential.
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For sale via Brown & Co — see more details and pictures.
Buckinghamshire — £1.65 million
The outdoor kitchen-diner is the stuff of a Chelsea Flower Show dream stand, and the rest of this pretty old dower house is just as delightful.
For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.
For sale via — see more details and pictures.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.