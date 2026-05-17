Five superb rural homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A 500-year-old coach house that's been lavished with attention in the last 20 years, creating a superb home that's as comfortable and liveable as it is eyecatching.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Savills)

Water, water everywhere in this Grade II*-listed house that sits on the banks of the Avon, with lakes alongside, and its own swimming pool. Period features abound — including plasterwork ceilings and open fires — and wait until you see the wine cellar.

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(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

It's not every day that a house with boarded-up windows goes on the market with a seven-figure price tag — but what you're buying here is potential, because the development plans here will make this a truly grand house on the outskirts of London, yet surrounded by fields and trees.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Brown & Co)

Over 200 acres of land with farming faciliies and a charming farmhouse at its centre. Huge potential.

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(Image credit: Brown & Co)

For sale via Brown & Co — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

The outdoor kitchen-diner is the stuff of a Chelsea Flower Show dream stand, and the rest of this pretty old dower house is just as delightful.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

For sale via — see more details and pictures.