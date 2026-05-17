Country houses for sale

OnTheMarket

Five superb rural homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

From the outskirts of London to the open spaces of Derbyshire, here's our pick of the places to come up for sale through Country Life this week.

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The Dower House is for sale in Buckinghamshire.
(Image credit: Michael Graham)

Kent — £5.95 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A 500-year-old coach house that's been lavished with attention in the last 20 years, creating a superb home that's as comfortable and liveable as it is eyecatching.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

Wiltshire — £7.9 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

Water, water everywhere in this Grade II*-listed house that sits on the banks of the Avon, with lakes alongside, and its own swimming pool. Period features abound — including plasterwork ceilings and open fires — and wait until you see the wine cellar.

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Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

Essex — £9 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

It's not every day that a house with boarded-up windows goes on the market with a seven-figure price tag — but what you're buying here is potential, because the development plans here will make this a truly grand house on the outskirts of London, yet surrounded by fields and trees.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

Derbyshire — £3.25 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Brown & Co)

Over 200 acres of land with farming faciliies and a charming farmhouse at its centre. Huge potential.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Brown & Co)

For sale via Brown & Co — see more details and pictures.

Buckinghamshire — £1.65 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

The outdoor kitchen-diner is the stuff of a Chelsea Flower Show dream stand, and the rest of this pretty old dower house is just as delightful.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

Property for sale

Property for sale

For sale via — see more details and pictures.

Toby Keel
Toby Keel
Digital Director

Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.