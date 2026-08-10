A beautiful house in one of the Cinque Ports that appeared in Country Life in 1997 is back on the market
On the High Street in the heart of Sandwich, this Grade II-listed townhouse is seeking a new owner for the first time in almost 30 years.
Spotting an advert in an issue of Country Life would prove a game changer for Dr Michael Hinton and his wife, Jennie. It prompted them to put in an offer on No 37, High Street, Sandwich, right in the heart of this Cinque Port town on the Kent coast.
This elegant Georgian property became their home for the rest of their lives. Now, three decades later, Michael and Jennie Hinton's family have put the house up for sale at £1.1 million via Strutt & Parker, so it seems only right for it to appear in Country Life once more.
‘Once they saw it in the magazine, it was a coup de foudre,’ says Dr Hinton’s daughter, Kate La Tour.
‘They quickly found themselves moving to Sandwich to live in this stylish and spacious Georgian townhouse, leaving behind a home in West Sussex.'
Featuring seven bedrooms and three reception rooms with grand proportions, this Grade II-listed townhouse is now in need of updating, though it still has plenty of charm.
The impressive reception hall and imposing staircase set the tone for the rest.
The house is full of period features from its earlier life, including traditional sash windows and a classic pillared entrance.
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There are also bookcases — lots and lots of bookcases — reflecting the previous owner's interests.
'My father was widowed a few years later and he devoted his time as a retired physician to his extensive library of history, Arts and culture,' adds Kate. 'He had more than 15,000 books.’
The house is advertised as a seven-bedroom property, though on the floorplan it's currently set up with six bedrooms. Two of them, both en suite, are on the first floor, including a huge master suite that includes a dressing room bigger than some flats we've seen before now.
The remaining four bedrooms are on the second floor, and share a family bathroom.
Despite its town centre location the property has a lovely outdoor space. There is a private walled garden, plus a lawn bordered by climbing plants and shrubs.
No 37, High Street, Sandwich is for sale through Strutt & Parker — see more details.
Julie Harding is Country Life’s News and Property Editor. She is a former editor of Your Horse, Country Smallholding and Eventing, a sister title to Horse & Hound, which she ran for 11 years. Julie has a master’s degree in English and she grew up on a working Somerset dairy farm and in a Grade II*-listed farmhouse, both of which imbued her with a love of farming, the countryside and historic buildings. She returned to her Somerset roots 18 years ago after a stint in the ‘big smoke’ (ie, the south east) and she now keeps a raft of animals, which her long-suffering (and heroic) husband, Andrew, and four children, help to look after to varying degrees.