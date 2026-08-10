A beautiful house in one of the Cinque Ports that appeared in Country Life in 1997 is back on the market

Spotting an advert in an issue of Country Life would prove a game changer for Dr Michael Hinton and his wife, Jennie. It prompted them to put in an offer on No 37, High Street, Sandwich, right in the heart of this Cinque Port town on the Kent coast.

This elegant Georgian property became their home for the rest of their lives. Now, three decades later, Michael and Jennie Hinton's family have put the house up for sale at £1.1 million via Strutt & Parker, so it seems only right for it to appear in Country Life once more.

No 37, High Street, Sandwich was first advertised in June 1997 (top), then again in February 1998 (bottom), with then-agents Colebrook Sturrock changing up the photography. (Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

‘Once they saw it in the magazine, it was a coup de foudre,’ says Dr Hinton’s daughter, Kate La Tour.

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‘They quickly found themselves moving to Sandwich to live in this stylish and spacious Georgian townhouse, leaving behind a home in West Sussex.'

Featuring seven bedrooms and three reception rooms with grand proportions, this Grade II-listed townhouse is now in need of updating, though it still has plenty of charm.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

The impressive reception hall and imposing staircase set the tone for the rest.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

The house is full of period features from its earlier life, including traditional sash windows and a classic pillared entrance.

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(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

There are also bookcases — lots and lots of bookcases — reflecting the previous owner's interests.

'My father was widowed a few years later and he devoted his time as a retired physician to his extensive library of history, Arts and culture,' adds Kate. 'He had more than 15,000 books.’

The house is advertised as a seven-bedroom property, though on the floorplan it's currently set up with six bedrooms. Two of them, both en suite, are on the first floor, including a huge master suite that includes a dressing room bigger than some flats we've seen before now.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

The remaining four bedrooms are on the second floor, and share a family bathroom.

Despite its town centre location the property has a lovely outdoor space. There is a private walled garden, plus a lawn bordered by climbing plants and shrubs.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

No 37, High Street, Sandwich is for sale through Strutt & Parker — see more details.