'It felt like a private kingdom... the perfect house for our family': James Holland on his first house in the country

Where was it?

Broad Chalke in Wiltshire, the same village where I grew up, where my parents still live and a mile or so from where I live now.

A quick description

Latest Videos From

A picture-postcard thatched cottage built in 1762 that stood on an isthmus, surrounded by watercress beds.

How did you find it?

Driving past on my way to see another property, I spotted a ‘for sale’ sign. We had been renting a house near Winchester, but I was working as a full-time writer and didn’t need to be tethered to the capital. My wife grew up in Africa and said she didn’t mind where we settled, as long as we didn’t keep moving.

What made you buy it?

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When I spotted it, I realised that I’m a man of chalk and needed to be back in that landscape. My wife was nervous about living in the same village as her in-laws, but could see it was the perfect house for our family.

'Listening to the sound of the chiffchaffs arriving every year brought the kind of joyousness that lifts the soul': James Holland (Image credit: Mike Lawn / James Holland)

Favourite aspect of it

Sitting in the suntrap in front with the sound of trickling water. It felt like a private kingdom.

Best memory

There was always wildlife around. I’m not a twitcher, but listening to the sound of the chiffchaffs arriving every year brought the kind of joyousness that lifts the soul.

Biggest mistake

We had plans to do something with the tiny utility room where I always used to hit my head, but never did. A missed opportunity.

Anything particularly unusual about it?

The location, amid watercress beds, was rather eccentric. We had a couple of close calls worrying about flooding and, in high summer, the mosquitoes were voracious.

Cecil Beaton, Terry Pratchett and Anthony Eden are among the many famous people to have called Broad Chalke home. (Image credit: Alamy)

Biggest indulgence

Turning a grotty, asbestos-covered garage into ‘The Shed’, a timber-frame party room that had a wonderful warmth to it.

What happened to it?

We sold it to the son of the watercress farmer and moved to a gorgeous house in the next-door village, a 30-second walk to the cricket ground.

James Holland is a writer and historian and co-founder of the Chalke History Festival (June 22–28; for tickets, visit www.chalkefestival.com). His latest book, ‘The Visionaries’, is out now (Penguin Random House, £20)