'It felt like a private kingdom... the perfect house for our family': James Holland on his first house in the country
The author and historian James Holland came across his first country home in time-honoured fashion: by seeing a 'for sale' sign as he drove through a picture-postcard village.
Where was it?
Broad Chalke in Wiltshire, the same village where I grew up, where my parents still live and a mile or so from where I live now.
A quick description
A picture-postcard thatched cottage built in 1762 that stood on an isthmus, surrounded by watercress beds.
How did you find it?
Driving past on my way to see another property, I spotted a ‘for sale’ sign. We had been renting a house near Winchester, but I was working as a full-time writer and didn’t need to be tethered to the capital. My wife grew up in Africa and said she didn’t mind where we settled, as long as we didn’t keep moving.
What made you buy it?
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When I spotted it, I realised that I’m a man of chalk and needed to be back in that landscape. My wife was nervous about living in the same village as her in-laws, but could see it was the perfect house for our family.
Favourite aspect of it
Sitting in the suntrap in front with the sound of trickling water. It felt like a private kingdom.
Best memory
There was always wildlife around. I’m not a twitcher, but listening to the sound of the chiffchaffs arriving every year brought the kind of joyousness that lifts the soul.
Biggest mistake
We had plans to do something with the tiny utility room where I always used to hit my head, but never did. A missed opportunity.
Anything particularly unusual about it?
The location, amid watercress beds, was rather eccentric. We had a couple of close calls worrying about flooding and, in high summer, the mosquitoes were voracious.
Biggest indulgence
Turning a grotty, asbestos-covered garage into ‘The Shed’, a timber-frame party room that had a wonderful warmth to it.
What happened to it?
We sold it to the son of the watercress farmer and moved to a gorgeous house in the next-door village, a 30-second walk to the cricket ground.
James Holland is a writer and historian and co-founder of the Chalke History Festival (June 22–28; for tickets, visit www.chalkefestival.com). His latest book, ‘The Visionaries’, is out now (Penguin Random House, £20)
This feature originally appeared in the May 13, 2026, print edition of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.