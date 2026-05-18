Country Life LIVE at the RHS Chelsea: Join us for day one of the nation's biggest flower show

Country Life is reporting live from RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London. Join us for all the goings on at the world's most famous horticultural event.

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Hello and welcome to the first day of RHS Chelsea 2026. Do you like flowers? Do you like people? Do you like people looking at flowers? So do we. Follow along as we bring you the best of the action at this year's event, from the best gardens, to new flowers, and everything in between.

Guiding you on this horticultural odyssey will be me, James Fisher, stationed in the tallest spire of Country Life towers. On the ground and reporting to me with the all the latest green-fingered goodness will be our crack squad of reporters: Rosie Paterson, Toby Keel and Florence Allen.

We hope you enjoy our coverage of the day and do let us know your thoughts by contacting us on any of our social media channels.

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