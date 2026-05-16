Anyone for naked tennis? The six grandest homes for sale in the Cotswolds right now

(Image credit: Savills)

There are half a million acres in the Cotswolds AONB, and the new owners of Hinchwick Manor Estate will own just under a quarter of a percent of the whole lot — at over 900 acres, this is a vast stretch of land. As you'd expect, there are several properties included (including a five-bedroom barn conversion) , but the Grade II-listed manor house at the centre of it all is utterly magnificent.

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For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

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Just a short drive from Bath — and also within easy reach of Bristol — the incongrously-named Beach House is a joy, with a mix of Georgian architecture and Clive Christian-designed interiors.

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It's a wonderful blend, from the grand and ornate reception rooms to a playroom that looks like a private soft play centre, and its own private pub. Six more properties within the 57 acres come as part of the deal.

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For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

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A former monastery, St Catherine's Court is no stranger to A-list superstars: it was for many years the home of actress (and iconic Bond girl) Jane Seymour. There's not a huge amount of land (14 acres) but it's delightful as far as the eye can see — and the main house is genuinely spectacular inside and out.

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And yes, there is indeed a tennis court should you wish to indulge in some Rivals-style naked racquet sports.

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(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

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Imagine a Cotswolds mansion crossed with an Arts-and-Crafts house, all designed by a tech billionaire... and the result would probably be something along the lines of Ladyswood, a country house that tears up the rulebook in fine style.

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It's bold, for sure, but is all done with a vast amount of style and panache — and the stables are the sort of thing that would bring out the Rupert Campbell-Black in anyone.

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For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

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This ivy-clad home is so beautiful it could bring a tear to the eye, but it's more than just charming and quaint. It's a 15,000sq ft mansion with a vastly impressive leisure suite, grand reception rooms and eight bedrooms. As for the gardens? They're a joy, laid out beautifully with all sorts of secret corners for illicit trysts. Jilly Cooper would definitely approve.

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For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

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You'd never think it at first glance, but this house is actually only 12 years old: it's a conversion of a 19th century, stone-built series of barns. The owners have really leant in to the olde-worlde style, though, with exposed beams, open fires, medieval-style chandeliers and even some folly-style ancient ruins in the gardens.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.