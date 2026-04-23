What is the secret to choosing colours that are sympathetic to the past?

Interior decorator and natural-paint manufacturer Edward Bulmer has teamed up with Laura Cavendish, Countess of Burlington, to produce 24 new colours inspired by Chatsworth House in Derbyshire. They range from Chatsworth Cream, which has long been used throughout the house, to Delft, a nod to the collection commissioned by the 1st Duke of Devonshire.

Having already led renovations of family-owned properties, including Bolton Abbey in North Yorkshire and Lismore Castle in Co Waterford, she was familiar with the paint, which is plastic free and made from natural, plant-based and mineral raw materials.

Edward Bulmer’s Queen of Scots took its cue from a bed at Chatsworth. (Image credit: Edward Bulmer/Chatsworth)

‘We started by walking around the house and my heart sank as I couldn’t see any standout wall colours,’ explains Edward. ‘I then spotted a contender on some kitchen joinery and another in a passageway chosen by Deborah, 11th Duchess o