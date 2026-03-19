Swap out the chintz for corduroy: How to create a calming and characterful country retreat

Interior designer Angelica Squire combined natural textures and tones to create a characterful country retreat.

After buying a 19th-century cottage, deep in the woods on the edge of the South Downs in Sussex, the owners turned to Studio Squire to undertake a complete renovation.

(Image credit: Christopher Horwood)

‘They wanted a country escape and to move in quickly,’ recalls interior designer Angelica Squire, who runs the studio with her husband Richie, a construction specialist. ‘Our job was to facilitate every detail, down to the kniv