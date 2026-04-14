Giles Kime: What the perplexing language used to describe modern interior design actually means
Our Interiors Editor provides a handy definition for some of the industries most befuddling terms and phrases. Because often 'historic' actually just means 'old'.
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Last month, Dorothy Draper, the most influential US interior designer of the 20th century (her column was syndicated to 70 newspapers) was the subject of a Country Life panel discussion at London Design Week. She had a crisp, direct style that conveyed what she meant (‘if it looks right, it is right’, ‘too much of anything is the beginning of a mess’, ‘eating is really one of your indoor sports; you play three times a day, and it’s well worthwhile to make the game as pleasant as possible’).
Communicating with clarity about design has become a rare skill in the 21st century. When I mentioned in an Instagram post recently the growing ubiquity of imprecise words used to describe interiors, I was showered with additional suggestions. Here are some helpful definitions for the most unhelpful terms.
- Artisanal (adj) Describes anything from gilding to grinding coffee beans.
- Character (noun) If invited to a characterful house, you might want to pack your North Face to wear over your pyjamas.
- Considered (adj) There’s a shadow gap between the walls and the floors and a bespoke iron stair rail.
- Craft (verb) See artisanal.
- Curate (verb) To arrange with minute precision your collection of studio ceramics on a floating shelf.
- Custodian (noun) You are uncomfortable with the fact that you live in Grade I*-listed Palladian splendour, so describe yourself as a ‘custodian’ rather than an ‘owner’.
- Elevate (verb) To invest in a new stone floor, discreet lighting and some Russell Pinch furniture.
- Formal (adj) The planners wouldn’t let you knock down the wall between the kitchen and the drawing room, so you tell everyone that it’s great to have a grown-up space to entertain (but only at Christmas).
- Good bones (noun) The structural elements of an old house of which an interior designer approves, but isn’t entirely sure what they are — or how they hang together.
- Historic (adj) Old.
- Honed (adj) A pared-back interior that was overthought, over-schedule and over-budget.
- Informal (adj) Lots of open-plan space — and your cleaner has been poached by your neighbour.
- Ironic (adj) An item that is expensive, but in poor taste. Often acquired after a glass (or three) of Sancerre in Bruton. The free tote bag was a bonus, however.
- Palimpsest (noun) A tired property, untouched for 50 years, that has been moodily photographed by the fashionable estate agent to look like something from the pages of The World of Interiors. Ruinously expensive to restore.