Country Life April 8, 2026
The Interiors Issue is out on April 8, 2026.
in Features
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Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.
Chalking it up
Vicky Liddell explores the myth, mystery and folklore behind the ancient hill figures adorning our countryside.
Seen and herd
Eleanor Doughty meets farmers keen to make the imposing bison a more familiar sight in Britain
Labours of love
Arabella Youens explores the folk-art-inspired interiors of much-loved historic gypsy wagons.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.