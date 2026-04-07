Country Life April 8, 2026

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.

Chalking it up

Vicky Liddell explores the myth, mystery and folklore behind the ancient hill figures adorning our countryside.

Seen and herd

Eleanor Doughty meets farmers keen to make the imposing bison a more familiar sight in Britain

(Image credit: Country Life/Future)

Labours of love

Arabella Youens explores the folk-art-inspired interiors of much-loved historic gypsy wagons.