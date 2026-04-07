Country Life April 8, 2026

The Interiors Issue is out on April 8, 2026.

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The cover of the April 8 issue of Country Life, 2026, featuring a very ornate Traveller&#039;s caravan
Who wouldn't want to stay in here?
(Image credit: Simon Brown/Country Life)

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.

Chalking it up

Vicky Liddell explores the myth, mystery and folklore behind the ancient hill figures adorning our countryside.

Seen and herd

Eleanor Doughty meets farmers keen to make the imposing bison a more familiar sight in Britain

Spreads from the April 8 issue of Country Life

(Image credit: Country Life/Future)

Labours of love

Arabella Youens explores the folk-art-inspired interiors of much-loved historic gypsy wagons.