Country Life April 22, 2026

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.

Be my (royal) guest

A visit from a reigning monarch can be at once onerous and an honour. Bronwen Riley delves into the history of royal retinues

Tails of the unexpected

The much-loved red squirrel has long been in decline, but Vicky Liddell reports on a welcome resurgence for Sciurus vulgaris

(Image credit: Future)

Manners maketh the fisherman

Leave a lasting impression with David Profumo’s tongue-in-cheek tips for the upcoming season