Country Life April 22, 2026
Country Life April 22, 2026, celebrates the style of Elizabeth II, smaller country houses and the art of lawnmowing.
in Features
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Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.
Be my (royal) guest
A visit from a reigning monarch can be at once onerous and an honour. Bronwen Riley delves into the history of royal retinues
Tails of the unexpected
The much-loved red squirrel has long been in decline, but Vicky Liddell reports on a welcome resurgence for Sciurus vulgaris
Manners maketh the fisherman
Leave a lasting impression with David Profumo’s tongue-in-cheek tips for the upcoming season