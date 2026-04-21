Country Life April 22, 2026

Country Life April 22, 2026, celebrates the style of Elizabeth II, smaller country houses and the art of lawnmowing.

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Cover of Country Life 22 April 2026, featuring a leaping red squirrel photographed by Terry Donnelly.
Cover of Country Life 22 April 2026, featuring a leaping red squirrel photographed by Terry Donnelly.
(Image credit: Terry Donnelly / Future)

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.

Be my (royal) guest

A visit from a reigning monarch can be at once onerous and an honour. Bronwen Riley delves into the history of royal retinues

Tails of the unexpected

The much-loved red squirrel has long been in decline, but Vicky Liddell reports on a welcome resurgence for Sciurus vulgaris

Magazine spreads from Country Life 22 April 2026

(Image credit: Future)

Manners maketh the fisherman

Leave a lasting impression with David Profumo’s tongue-in-cheek tips for the upcoming season