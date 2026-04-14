Country Life April 15, 2026

Country Life 15 April 2026 celebrates the style of Elizabeth II, smaller country houses and the art of lawnmowing.

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Cover of Country Life 15 April 2026, featuring a thatched cottage in Honington, Warwickshire photographed by Stephen Sykes
The cover of Country Life 15 April 2026, featuring a thatched cottage in Honington, Warwickshire photographed by Stephen Sykes
(Image credit: Future / Stephen Sykes cov/ Alamy)

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.

‘Oh, mow on then’

How did the lawnmower leap from the light tread of camel power to cutting-edge technology? Harry Pearson investigates

Braking with tradition

Military precision was needed to manoeuvre a fleet of precious vehicles on RY Britannia. Jeremy Taylor looks into the logistics

Luxury

Jonathan Self cracks the mystery of Fabergé’s Winter Egg and Amie Elizabeth White picks pieces inspired by the insect kingdom