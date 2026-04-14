Country Life April 15, 2026

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.

‘Oh, mow on then’

How did the lawnmower leap from the light tread of camel power to cutting-edge technology? Harry Pearson investigates

Braking with tradition

Military precision was needed to manoeuvre a fleet of precious vehicles on RY Britannia. Jeremy Taylor looks into the logistics

Luxury

Jonathan Self cracks the mystery of Fabergé’s Winter Egg and Amie Elizabeth White picks pieces inspired by the insect kingdom