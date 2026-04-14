Country Life April 15, 2026
Country Life 15 April 2026 celebrates the style of Elizabeth II, smaller country houses and the art of lawnmowing.
in Features
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
An account already exists for this email address, please log in.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.
‘Oh, mow on then’
How did the lawnmower leap from the light tread of camel power to cutting-edge technology? Harry Pearson investigates
Braking with tradition
Military precision was needed to manoeuvre a fleet of precious vehicles on RY Britannia. Jeremy Taylor looks into the logistics
Luxury
Jonathan Self cracks the mystery of Fabergé’s Winter Egg and Amie Elizabeth White picks pieces inspired by the insect kingdom