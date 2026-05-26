Country Life May 27, 2026

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.

Taking the sylvan path

Gardens with a woodland slant caught the eye of judges at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, reports Kathryn Bradley-Hole

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A lawyer’s fortune

In the first of two articles, John Goodall traces the history of Doddington Hall, Lincolnshire, an eminent Elizabethan creation

(Image credit: Country Life / Future)

Swing low, sweet chukkas

Rupert Uloth meets patrons, players and ponies as he examines the widespread attraction of low-goal polo

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Running notes

Never mind walking on water, the delightful dipper can amble underwater, as John Lewis-Stempel will happily testify

A lot of bottle

Gabriel Stone toasts the rise and rise of independent wine merchants serving rural areas

(Image credit: Country Life / Future)

Maurice Gran’s favourite painting

The playwright and author picks a fruit-laden still life that looks good enough to eat

Country-house treasure

John Goodall marvels at a gang of grotesques holding up the roof of Baron’s Hall at Penshurst, Kent

The legacy

Will Hosie lauds Princess Sophia Duleep Singh and her fight for women’s financial independence

Playing with time

Anyone for knurr and spell? Harry Pearson laments the loss of traditional pub games from our rural sporting landscape

Interiors

Giles Kime reveals how George Saumarez Smith’s Country Life garden lover’s library blossomed at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

(Image credit: Country Life / Future)

Out and about

Country Life hosts a celebration of its award-winning stand at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Winging it

Hitchcock’s The Birds gave the black-backed gull a bad name. Mark Cocker profiles the unloved, but efficient predator of our coast

Luxury

Amie Elizabeth White seeks out the very best in hotels, holdalls and more, plus a few of designer Simon Holloway’s favourite things

Three is a magic number

Tilly Ware applauds the revival of the walled garden at Holme Hale Hall in Norfolk, where Arne Maynard has worked his magic

Richard Bloom photographed Holme Hale Hall for Country Life. (Image credit: Country Life / Future)

Travel

With the Kent coastline under-going an Arts-led revival, Ben Olsen visits Margate, the home town of Dame Tracey Emin

All the world’s a canvas

Theatrical luminaries from David Garrick to Nell Gwyn and Ellen Terry took centre stage in the art of their day, finds Michael Prodger

Arts & antiques

Art dealer James Mitchell is at his happiest behind the wheel of his treasured Austin Healey 3000, as he tells Carla Passino

And much more