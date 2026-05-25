These rarely-seen photographs of the Prince’s Palace of Monaco were taken by a world-renowned photographer and rediscovered in the Country Life Archive
Country Life contributor Geoffrey Roland Ballance died too young, but some of his finest work lives on in our Archive, finds Melanie Bryan.
Ninety-nine years ago, Country Life’s final edition of 1927 contained an article, with photographs by renowned photographer Geoffrey Roland Ballance, on the Palace and Gardens of the Prince of Monaco.
Ballance was born in London’s heavily-polluted Hackney, in 1874, and caught tuberculosis, the debilitating lung infection, in his early twenties. He moved to St Moritz, Switzerland, to convalesce in the clear, mountain air. There, the keen outdoorsman took up the fairly-new, patience-requiring art form of photography, and went about mastering the expensive, but ethereal platinum print process.
Country Life commissioned Ballance on numerous occasions and shared his beautifully composed and exposed photographic views of European architecture, flora and fauna to readers in the UK.
Ballance's Monaco work was no exception, and, granted permission to photograph inside the palace by Louis II, Prince of Monaco (who, incidentally, was the prince who oversaw the inaugural Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix in 1929), it was the cornerstone of this magazine’s Houses & Gardens of the Riviera collection.
For this collection, Ballance photographed the Palace of Monaco, its State Apartments, gardens and breathtaking, panoramic views. He later returned to the Principality in 1929 to capture the Prince’s astonishing and extensive succulent collection, nestled high above the rock-clinging palace.
Ballance died young, aged just 60, but some of the beautiful work he left behind lives on in the Country Life Archive — a selection of which we've reproduced below.
The Country Life Image Archive contains more than 150,000 images documenting British culture and heritage, from 1897 to the present day. To search and purchase images directly from the Image Archive, please register here.
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Melanie Bryan is a freelance picture editor and writer, and the former Archive Manager at Country Life magazine. She has worked for national and international publications and publishers all her life, covering news, politics, sport, features and everything in between, making her a force to be reckoned with at pub quizzes. She lives and works in rural Ryedale, North Yorkshire, where she enjoys nothing better than tootling around God’s Own County on her bicycle, and possibly, maybe, visiting one or two of the area’s numerous fine cafes and hostelries en route.