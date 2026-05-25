A Georgian mansion on the banks of the Thames, overlooking the iconic Henley Royal Regatta course

The banks of the River Thames that passes through Henley-on-Thames are home to perhaps the most beautiful and sought-after stretches of waterside property in England. And one of the finest houses in this hallowed spot is on the market: Remenha Court.

Listed at a guide price of £9.5 million, this Grade II-listed home is in the village of Remenham, on the Berkshire bank of the River Thames immediately opposite Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.

(Image credit: Knight Frank / Ballards)

Knight Frank's country department and Ballards in Henley-on-Thames are joint agents in the sale, which includes a two-bedroom lodge, a substantial former coach house and a collection of useful outbuildings.

Latest Videos From

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

The house offers elegant accommodation on three floors, including a splendid staircase hall, four or five reception rooms depending on how you lay things out, and a fine kitchen.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Knight Frank / Ballards) (Image credit: Knight Frank / Ballards) (Image credit: Knight Frank / Ballards) (Image credit: Knight Frank / Ballards)

Five of the six bedrooms are on the first floor, with a sixth on the second floor. It's charming and original, though there is scope for some appropriate updating.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Knight Frank / Ballards) (Image credit: Knight Frank / Ballards) (Image credit: Knight Frank / Ballards)

Built between 1830 and 1840 on high ground overlooking the river, the landmark late-Georgian house enjoys sweeping views over the famous Henley Regatta course and a meadow in front of the house. It was once home to Sir Miles Thomas, former Managing Director of Morris Motors and Chairman of BOAC, the airline which became British Airways. The present owners have been here more than three decades.

(Image credit: Knight Frank / Ballards)

The price is high — as always on this stretch of the Thames — but it's partially offset by the opportunities that this location offers, since this is a house that offers a perfect view of Henley Royal Regatta. The present owners have let the place out for Henley week for the past 25 years, generating an excellent financial return. Even when the world's best rowers aren't in town, the house has been used for hosting various other events, including weddings.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Whether you'd wish to carry this on, or keep the house entirely private once more, is up to you — for this is above all a much-loved family home that's been occupied by the vendors since 1990.

Remenham Court is for sale via Knight Frank and Ballards.