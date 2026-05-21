Famous faces and moments you might've missed at the Chelsea Flower Show so far

From the moment the gates opened at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, at 7am on Monday, the London borough has felt like the centre of the universe — or, at least, Country Life's universe.

At our stand, the 'Garden Lover's Library' — beautifully designed by George Saumarez Smith of ADAM Architecture — the reception has been nothing short of extraordinary, from both visitors in person and admirers on social media.

It has been a vintage year, with appearances from four Country Life guest editors, The King, The Queen, Sir David Beckham, The Princess Royal, and one very longstanding and popular columnist, Alan Titchmarsh.

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Members of our team will be on the stand until the very end so please do come and say hello if you can. Alternatively, you can read about what happened, as it happened, on the Monday and Tuesday, here and here.

Take advantage of our best subscription offer ever

The Country Life ‘Garden Lover’s Library’, designed by George Saumarez Smith of Adam Architecture, is at stand PW215 at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, until May 23.

If you visit the stand, you can buy a year-long subscription to Country Life for £150 and save more than 40% on the cover price — our best offer ever. There are also international offers available.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But wait! There's more!

The first 200 subscribers at Chelsea will receive a bottle of The Grange Classic Sparkling NV , worth £39. Rated 94 points by Decanter magazine, this premium sparkling wine from Hampshire was described in Country Life (that's us) as ‘the connoisseur’s choice’. Offer available with subscriptions for UK delivery only.

George Saumarez Smith and Jane Kennerley (Image credit: Milo Brown for Country Life)

Vintage copies of 'Country Life' (Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

Eva Herzigová and George Saumarez Smith (Image credit: Rosie Paterson)

Mark Hedges and Giles Kime (Image credit: Florence Allen)

Sarah Eberle's Gold Medal and Best in Show-winning garden for the CPRE (Image credit: Clive Nichols for Country Life)

Alan Titchmarsh and Frances Tophill (Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

Dame Joanna Lumley (Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

Leonora Smee (Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

The Seasalt Painted Garden by Lynn James (Image credit: Clive Nichols for Country Life)

Dame Mary Berry (Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

Sam Thompson (Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

George Saumarez Smith (Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

Professor Dave Goulson (Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

The RHS organises educational days for school groups to attend the grounds. Primary school children also act as junior judges for the RHS Children's Choice Award (Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

The Parkinson's UK 'A Garden for Every Parkinson's Journey' Show Garden (Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

Jade Holland Cooper (Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

'A Little Garden of Shared Knowledge' by Katerina Kantalis (Image credit: Kate Hollingsworth Photography)

Bill Bailey (Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

Suzi Ruffell, Gaby Roslin and Tom Allen (Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

Myleene Klass (Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

John Goodall and Robert Mercer (a 'Country Life' subscriber of more than 70 years) (Image credit: Rosie Paterson)

The Boodles Garden by Catherine MacDonald (Image credit: Clive Nichols / Country Life)

Jane Kennerley (Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

George Saumarez Smith and Carol Klein (Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

A steel highland cow at ArtFe (Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

Bobby Brazier (Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

Sir Grayson Perry (Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

(Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

Rob Brydon (Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

Laura-Ann and Natalie Rushdie (Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

Kirstie Allsopp (Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

(Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

Mariya Dykalo (Image credit: Mariya Dykalo)

Nina Campbell (Image credit: Nina Campbell)

Sol, Jack and Blue (Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

(Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)