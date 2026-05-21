Famous faces and moments you might've missed at the Chelsea Flower Show so far
We're halfway through the 2026 RHS Chelsea Flower Show, so it's probably as good a time as any for a recap.
From the moment the gates opened at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, at 7am on Monday, the London borough has felt like the centre of the universe — or, at least, Country Life's universe.
At our stand, the 'Garden Lover's Library' — beautifully designed by George Saumarez Smith of ADAM Architecture — the reception has been nothing short of extraordinary, from both visitors in person and admirers on social media.
It has been a vintage year, with appearances from four Country Life guest editors, The King, The Queen, Sir David Beckham, The Princess Royal, and one very longstanding and popular columnist, Alan Titchmarsh.
Members of our team will be on the stand until the very end so please do come and say hello if you can. Alternatively, you can read about what happened, as it happened, on the Monday and Tuesday, here and here.
Take advantage of our best subscription offer ever
The Country Life ‘Garden Lover’s Library’, designed by George Saumarez Smith of Adam Architecture, is at stand PW215 at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, until May 23.
If you visit the stand, you can buy a year-long subscription to Country Life for £150 and save more than 40% on the cover price — our best offer ever. There are also international offers available.
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But wait! There's more!
The first 200 subscribers at Chelsea will receive a bottle of The Grange Classic Sparkling NV, worth £39. Rated 94 points by Decanter magazine, this premium sparkling wine from Hampshire was described in Country Life (that's us) as ‘the connoisseur’s choice’. Offer available with subscriptions for UK delivery only.
Rosie is Country Life's Digital Content Director & Travel Editor. She joined the team in July 2014 — following a brief stint in the art world. In 2022, she edited the magazine's special Queen's Platinum Jubilee issue and coordinated Country Life's own 125 birthday celebrations. She has also been invited to judge a travel media award and chaired live discussions on the London property market, sustainability and luxury travel trends. Rosie studied Art History at university and, beyond Country Life, has written for Mr & Mrs Smith and The Gentleman's Journal, among others. The rest of the office likes to joke that she splits her time between Claridge’s, Devon and the Maldives.