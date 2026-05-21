Famous faces and moments you might've missed at the Chelsea Flower Show so far

We're halfway through the 2026 RHS Chelsea Flower Show, so it's probably as good a time as any for a recap.

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RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026
(Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

From the moment the gates opened at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, at 7am on Monday, the London borough has felt like the centre of the universe — or, at least, Country Life's universe.

At our stand, the 'Garden Lover's Library' — beautifully designed by George Saumarez Smith of ADAM Architecture — the reception has been nothing short of extraordinary, from both visitors in person and admirers on social media.

It has been a vintage year, with appearances from four Country Life guest editors, The King, The Queen, Sir David Beckham, The Princess Royal, and one very longstanding and popular columnist, Alan Titchmarsh.

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Members of our team will be on the stand until the very end so please do come and say hello if you can. Alternatively, you can read about what happened, as it happened, on the Monday and Tuesday, here and here.

Take advantage of our best subscription offer ever

The Country Life ‘Garden Lover’s Library’, designed by George Saumarez Smith of Adam Architecture, is at stand PW215 at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, until May 23.

If you visit the stand, you can buy a year-long subscription to Country Life for £150 and save more than 40% on the cover price — our best offer ever. There are also international offers available.

But wait! There's more!

The first 200 subscribers at Chelsea will receive a bottle of The Grange Classic Sparkling NV, worth £39. Rated 94 points by Decanter magazine, this premium sparkling wine from Hampshire was described in Country Life (that's us) as ‘the connoisseur’s choice’. Offer available with subscriptions for UK delivery only.

Images of the Garden Lover&#039;s Library at RHS Chelsea, showing details of the intricate stonework, books and plants

George Saumarez Smith and Jane Kennerley

(Image credit: Milo Brown for Country Life)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026

Vintage copies of 'Country Life'

(Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

Eva Herzigova&amp;#769; &amp;amp; George Saumarez Smith

Eva Herzigová and George Saumarez Smith

(Image credit: Rosie Paterson)

Mark Hedges &amp;amp; Giles Kime

Mark Hedges and Giles Kime

(Image credit: Florence Allen)

Sarah Eberele CPRE garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026.

Sarah Eberle's Gold Medal and Best in Show-winning garden for the CPRE

(Image credit: Clive Nichols for Country Life)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026

Alan Titchmarsh and Frances Tophill

(Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026

Dame Joanna Lumley

(Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026

Leonora Smee

(Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

The Seasalt Painted Garden by Lynn James at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026

The Seasalt Painted Garden by Lynn James

(Image credit: Clive Nichols for Country Life)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026

Dame Mary Berry

(Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026

Sam Thompson

(Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026

George Saumarez Smith

(Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026

Professor Dave Goulson

(Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026

The RHS organises educational days for school groups to attend the grounds. Primary school children also act as junior judges for the RHS Children's Choice Award

(Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026

The Parkinson's UK 'A Garden for Every Parkinson's Journey' Show Garden

(Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026

Jade Holland Cooper

(Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

Images and close ups of the balcony garden by Viking, titled A Little Garden of Shared Knowledge.

'A Little Garden of Shared Knowledge' by Katerina Kantalis

(Image credit: Kate Hollingsworth Photography)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026

Bill Bailey

(Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026

Suzi Ruffell, Gaby Roslin and Tom Allen

(Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026

Myleene Klass

(Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

John Goodall &amp;amp; Robert Mercer

John Goodall and Robert Mercer (a 'Country Life' subscriber of more than 70 years)

(Image credit: Rosie Paterson)

The Boodles Garden by Catherine MacDonald RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026

The Boodles Garden by Catherine MacDonald

(Image credit: Clive Nichols / Country Life)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026

Jane Kennerley

(Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026

George Saumarez Smith and Carol Klein

(Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026

A steel highland cow at ArtFe

(Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026

Bobby Brazier

(Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026

Sir Grayson Perry

(Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026

(Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026

Rob Brydon

(Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026

Laura-Ann and Natalie Rushdie

(Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026

Kirstie Allsopp

(Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026

(Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

Mariya Dykalo

Mariya Dykalo

(Image credit: Mariya Dykalo)

Nina Campbell

Nina Campbell

(Image credit: Nina Campbell)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026

Sol, Jack and Blue

(Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026

(Image credit: William Spooner for Country Life)
Rosie Paterson
Rosie Paterson

Rosie is Country Life's Digital Content Director & Travel Editor. She joined the team in July 2014 — following a brief stint in the art world. In 2022, she edited the magazine's special Queen's Platinum Jubilee issue and coordinated Country Life's own 125 birthday celebrations. She has also been invited to judge a travel media award and chaired live discussions on the London property market, sustainability and luxury travel trends. Rosie studied Art History at university and, beyond Country Life, has written for Mr & Mrs Smith and The Gentleman's Journal, among others. The rest of the office likes to joke that she splits her time between Claridge’s, Devon and the Maldives.