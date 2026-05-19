Country Life LIVE from the RHS Chelsea Flower Show: Gold Medals galore and who will win Best in Show?

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Under brollies, being jolly In case you haven't looked out a window this morning, it's a bit wet today. Not that it's putting people off. Hearing rumours that we might be putting together a 'Best Brolly' competition.... Some early front runners below (Image credit: Florence Allen) (Image credit: Florence Allen) (Image credit: Florence Allen) (Image credit: Florence Allen) (Image credit: Florence Allen)

A springtime Father Christmas I won an award once, a long time ago. It was for property journalism, if you can believe that, and it was at a very nice dinner in central London. I got invited up on stage, collected my shiny plaque, took a picture with Phil Spencer and then walked back to my table. No speech, as my words are too powerful. That's traditionally how you would accept an award. A less traditional way is to be stuck in a fireplace, which is what happened to our Interiors Editor Giles Kime when the RHS came to pay us a visit this morning... The good news is that he eventually crawled out, and Giles and Editor Mark Hedges were delighted to accept our five-star award. Once again, congratulations to everyone involved on making the Garden Lover's Library such an excellent stand.

A Traitor stalks the grounds at RHS Chelsea Yesterday, we sent Florence Allen out to ask the many celebrities wandering around the Royal Hospital three key questions: 'Favourite flower', 'Wildflower meadow or manicured lawn' and 'To gnome or not to gnome'? Vital questions that demand answers. We've got plenty of videos to bring you, but first up today is a two-for-one special, with Rachel 'the best Traitor of all time' Duffy and Aisling Bea.

When are the awards handed out? Today is awards day, where Medals are dished out by the judges. We'll also be finding out which garden wins Best in Show, and if Kazuyuki Ishihara will defend his crown. Most of the Gold Medals are handed out from 8am onwards, so we'll be finding out who won those soon enough, while the announcement of Best in Show is usually around 11am. As soon as we know who's won what, you'll know. In the meantime, queues are slowly moving as RHS Members make their way into the show, hidden under a sea of umbrellas. Talk about the Great British Summer eh? (Image credit: Florence Allen)

BREAKING: Country Life's 'Garden Lover's Library' wins Five-Star Tradestand Award (Image credit: Florence Allen) Very excitingly, I can announce the first award of the day, and it's arguably the most important one: Country Life's 'Garden Lover's Library' has been awarded five stars by the RHS, the maximum honour for a tradestand at RHS Chelsea. The stand, designed by George Saumarez Smith, is absolutely divine and please do come visit us at PW215 and see it for yourselves. Featuring a plethora of vintage gardening books, stone by Somerset specialist Artorius Faber, plants from the gardener Jane Kennerley, wallcoverings by Watts 1874 and furniture by Munder Skiles, the space is a real symphony of British interior design. If you'd like to find out more about the stand, you can do so by clicking here. (Image credit: Milo Brown for Country Life)

Day one recap A reminder that yesterday was press day at RHS Chelsea, where lots of green-fingered journalists mingled with green-fingered celebrities and judges finished off their rounds to choose who goes home with what. You can recap (almost) everything that happened by reading our coverage of day one here. Today is the first day us Normal People are allowed in, and is also the day when awards are handed out. We'll bring you everything we can, including Gold Medals and Best in Show, as they are announced.