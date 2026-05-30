You've got to have a lot of bottle

What are the ingredients of a thriving market town? A decent butcher and deli, a pub or two and bonus marks for a bookshop — but the real jackpot is surely a good independent wine merchant. As supermarkets deploy convenience and discounts to great effect and ever-expanding Majestic combines scale with specialism, it’s easy to be lulled into regarding your local wine shop as an anachronism reserved for claret-related emergencies. Yet the reality is more likely to be a champion of artisan producers, a free-thinking guide through classic regions or more off-piste terrain and a dynamic business that is deeply woven into its community ecosystem.

‘The important word is independent,’ declares Philip Amps, the fourth generation of his family to run Amps Wine Merchants in the Northamptonshire town of Oundle. ‘What you get with independents is a little bit of panache, that stardust, because they work with small growers who are perhaps only producing 3,000–4,000 bottles.’

Philip Amps of Amps Wine Merchants. (Image credit: Amps)

It’s a scale that lends itself to originality, rarity and passion projects from families that prefer to spend their time among the vines rather than completing supermarket compliance forms. Unlike the store manager of a large chain, notes Philip, ‘our specialism is that we only sell wines we like’. In fact, the company’s unofficial motto is: ‘If you don’t like it, bring it back because we’ll drink it!’ It’s a manifesto echoed by Tom Ashworth, CEO of Yapp Brothers, which was founded after a long lunch in 1969 when his stepfather, Robin Yapp, enthusiastically ordered a pallet of wine to his garage in Mere, Wiltshire.

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Now based a few miles down the road in Sparkford, Somerset, and directly representing about 100 producers, Yapp remains true to its original ethos, which doubtless still includes the odd good lunch. ‘What we’re about is best-in-class wines from family producers,’ explains Tom, noting that in many cases this relationship is now on its third generation of vigneron. Such precious continuity cultivates an affectionate thread between producer, retailer and customer that is a world away from the price-driven loyalty on which larger corporations rely.

Bottles upon bottles at Tanners, a wine merchant in Shropshire. (Image credit: Mark Williamson for Country Life)

Tom Ashworth, the CEO of Yapp Brothers. (Image credit: Millie Pilkington for Country Life)

Although UK cities boast their fair share of excellent independent wine shops, more rural locations tend to engender a slightly different mindset. ‘Our producers are small farmers from communities not unlike the one we trade in,’ remarks Gareth Groves, managing director of Stone, Vine & Sun in Hampshire’s fly-fishing Mecca of Stockbridge. That resonance is amplified by his freedom to offer ‘a range that meets local rather than national tastes’. As many independents do, Stone, Vine & Sun has embraced online sales and serves customers across the UK, but relishes an opportunity to deliver more personal service in the shop. This is also the perfect environment in which to show off local heroes, such as Exton Park Vineyard, Black Chalk, Northbrook Vineyard and — just over the Wiltshire border — Domaine Hugo.

Then there are all the events, which not only represent such an important element of a country wine merchant’s business model, but also embed it within the wider community. Weddings are only the start, suggests James Tanner, managing director of Tanners, whose forebears founded this Shropshire-based wine merchant in 1872. Today, in addition to its original Shrewsbury flagship, the firm has five shops dotted either side of the border along the Welsh Marches. He flags Tanners as a regular supplier of ‘hunt balls and point-to-point bars, where you need someone who can manage delivery into the middle of fields’. Venturing back through the post-party quagmire to collect empty bottles is all part of the service.

The cellars provide a handy customer storage service at Tanners. (Image credit: Mark Williamson for Country Life)

James Tanner will buy back mature bottles of wine from country houses in need of a declutter. ‘They’re often a really good source of old Bordeaux,' he says. (Image credit: Mark Williamson for Country Life)

Back on firmer ground are the regular talks and tastings, as well as more intimate tutored events with visiting producers, all hosted at Tanners’ historic headquarters, where the cellars also provide a handy customer storage service. In addition to advising clients on how best to fill their own cellar, augmented by popular en primeur offers (in which a wine is bought before it has been bottled) and a ‘Wine In Time’ two-monthly or quarterly mixed-case subscription service, Tanners will also buy back mature bottles from country houses in need of a declutter. ‘They’re often a really good source of old Bordeaux,’ reports James, who recently reclaimed a collection of 1970 Port, safe in the knowledge that these bottles had been gently maturing in the same place since his father originally delivered them.

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'Women have a lot of interest in wine, great noses and great palates, but they tend to hide behind their — dare I say it — more pompous wine-buying husband' Camilla Wooder, founder of The Somerset Wine Company

If Tanners epitomises the traditional wine merchant, The Somerset Wine Company shows a different side to the independent scene. When Camilla Wood set up her Castle Cary business in 2014, she ‘saw a gap in the market for a younger style, a more vibrant wine shop’. In particular, Camilla felt well placed to engage with fellow female wine lovers. ‘Women have a lot of interest in wine, great noses and great palates, but they tend to hide behind their — dare I say it — more pompous wine-buying husband,’ she smiles. ‘We say: “Come in, have a chat, share the troubles of the day, get some really good advice.”’ Although her team all have wine qualifications, this expertise comes packaged with the ability to be ‘great people connectors’.

The wine itself is a perfect tool to make that connection. ‘Wine is a very joyful product; it can be life-enhancing. I just love that alchemy.’ Beyond its own Castle Cary neighbourhood, The Somerset Wine Company taps into the significant footfall offered by nearby Teals Farm Shop, which has established itself as a superior stop-off on the A303 artery to the West Country. ‘The raison d’être of Teals is organic and sustainable, so we reflect that with our wine curation there,’ explains Camilla. She has also forged connections with other local businesses, including Paul Nicholls Racing, whose team and owners require a healthy supply of Champagne magnums.

The Somerset Wine Company was set up by Camilla Wood (left), pictured with colleague Emily Bonsor and dog Merlot. (Image credit: Millie Pilkington for Country Life)

Camilla's Castle Cary business was set up in 2014. (Image credit: Millie Pilkington for Country Life)

One challenge that independent wine merchants share is the perception that they should be kept for special occasions. These smaller players may lack the economies of scale and loss leader tactics that allow supermarkets to offer their cheapest deals; nonetheless, you don’t have to shop far north of a tenner with an independent specialist to find similar, indeed often superior value. Walk into any wine shop and the manager will be able to rattle off the cumulative effect of duty, VAT, packaging and logistics costs on every bottle before you factor in the quality of the liquid itself. It is a shame, however, that the additional post-Brexit administrative burden tends to fall disproportionately on smaller importers, not least because they focus on all those interesting wines that tend to be produced in modest quantities.

More happily, it’s testament to the sourcing skills of a company such as Amps that it still manages to offer about 20 wines priced at less than £10. If you can nudge your spend up towards £15, however, you’ll hit today’s real independent sweet spot, enthuses Amps' Philip: ‘That’s when you get really interesting wine that is exciting and worth drinking.’ Over at Yapp, Tom agrees. ‘I think you should be able to find really drinkable wine at under £15 a bottle,’ he observes, drawing a parallel with shopping at a butcher. ‘If you want sustainable, good-quality meat, you will pay £15 for a good chicken.’ Extend this same notion of value to the contents of your glass and there’s yet another good reason to push open the door of your friendly local wine merchant.