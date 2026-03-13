Meet the men trying to revive our pubs — and farms — for the price of one

A bull, a pelican and a badger walk into a bar. It sounds like the start to a bad joke rather than the premise of a multi-million-pound business. Yet for Phil Winser, James Gummer and Olivier van Themsche, the men behind one of Britain’s fastest-growing hospitality brands, those three totemic creatures are synonymous with a new kind of pub that looks to reinvigorate British traditions via good food, good looks and good times.

Public House Group (PHG) is a consortium of ventures that includes five pubs and a restaurant. Since taking over Notting Hill’s The Pelican in 2022 — a former backstreet boozer on All Saints Road — the group has cemented its imprint on London’s plummiest neighbourhoods. In tow came The Hero, in Maida Vale; The Fat Badger, in Ladbroke Grove; and The Hart, in Marylebone. Downstairs from The Fat Badger is the brand’s critically acclaimed restaurant, Canteen. The group’s country outfit — The Bull in Charlbury, Oxfordshire — opened to much fanfare in 2023: Giles Coren declared it ‘the best pie and pint of [his] life’. More gastropubs are coming soon: The Coach, in Clerkenwell, is due to open in spring and another, CeCe's in Holland Park, was announced only last week (taking over the site of Casa Cruz). PHG’s meteoric rise comes at an ironically perilous time for Britain’s pubs — more than 200 were forced to shut down in the first half of 2025 due to a hike in business rates. Now, a tighter cap on the drink driving allowance means rural hostelries are feeling the pinch even more.

PHG’s London pubs follow a tried-and-tested formula. They occupy not one, not two, but three or four floors in a building. This vertical elevation mirrors their metaphorical ascent, the different levels allowing them to diversify their offering within a single site. There’ll usually be one or two private dining rooms, a bar spinning vinyl records or hosting a band on certain week nights and, of course, the good old pub on the ground floor. (Menus vary from floor to floor, catering to different tastes, but consistently excellent.) Getting a table at The Fat Badger on Thursday is nigh impossible — it turns into a honky tonk from around 9.30pm — yet all PHG pubs are always consistently, enviably busy: even a Tuesday night at The Bull sees dining tables about 50% occupied (the singer-songwriter Jack Savoretti is there the night I drop by). Mr Gummer insists, however, that ‘we always hold space for walk-ins’: the idea being to keep the true locals, who don’t typically book ahead, loyal to the business.

On the face of it, the key to PHG’s success is money. (Mr Gummer attended Eton College; Mr Winser went to Marlborough.) Their pubs look, and feel, flush with cash — Mr van Themsche, who founded a successful e-commerce company in the past, looks after business affairs — as do many of their patrons living along the London-to-Chipping Norton corridor. Good aesthetics are vital to their popularity: PHG pubs are designed to emulate the feel of a country house. ‘We all share this love of stripping back and getting rid of anything that isn’t necessary,’ Mr Winser explains: think stripped wood, plastered walls and specials written out on chalkboards. The nifty à la carte menu fits on a single side of A5 paper, usually printed in Garamond. Lighting is dim and flattering: these are spots that look as good in pictures as they do in real life. All the knives are by Katto and the Windsor chairs at The Bull are the fruit of a collaboration with renowned restorer Mark Groethe.

The vibe is cosy and intimate — but, as its founders, say, 'it's not a members' club'. (Image credit: Public House Group)

‘Our rule,’ says Mr Gummer of picking which manufacturers to partner with, ‘was that we’d only work with people we’d want to have a pint with.’ His pubs are popular date spots and their private rooms comically oversubscribed; Jo Ellison, editor of FT How To Spend It, threw her 50th birthday party at The Hero in 2025. Yet dig beneath the surface and a more nuanced picture begins to appear (plus, I daresay, a more noble one, too). PHG’s founders are adamant that their pubs are still pubs, serving British fare and pouring real pints, even if the house cider is Showerings (a desirable label from Somerset). They are not members’ clubs, despite their aura of exclusivity and penchant for a party. ‘We are like a members’ club without the membership fee,’ says Mr van Themsche. Mr Gummer name-checks The Eagle and St John as two of PHG’s primary reference points — establishments whose distinction lies not in their clients, but in their culinary point of view. He confirms the only criteria for membership is familiarity. ‘You build your membership by living nearby,’ he says, ‘getting to know the bartenders and the people who are in here all the time.’ A rumour has been circulating about PHG acquiring a Mayfair townhouse to turn into a vrai-de-vrai members’ club, which I was told would operate over eight floors. Mr van Themsche waves this away. ‘That’s two more floors than the last time I heard someone say that!’

Elitism aside, the PHG boys have found themselves in the right place at the right time. With more pubs shuttering and coming up for sale, they have plenty of opportunity before them to expand. Yet they are not vultures — and their pubs are popular precisely because they do not feel like a shoehorn. They are, of course, exceptionally polished (a friend once likened The Bull to Marie Antoinette’s cottage at Versailles), yet their atmosphere feels unforced and welcoming. Across the road from The Bull is a pub that might be its antithesis — The Rose & Crown, an unpretentious boozer serving ales and snacks behind the counter. Mr Gummer was there the other day and talks about it reverently. ‘It’s really tough for those pubs at the minute,’ he says. Food, by contrast, has long been one of PHG’s calling cards: the group is a favourite employer of bright young chefs.

Besides good looks, PHG owes much of its success to choice locations. ‘You’ve got to understand an area before you start a business in it,’ Mr Gummer says. ‘When you do, you become a part of it.’ None of their sites has been selected randomly: The Pelican was Mr Gummer’s local when he first moved to London and worked in a restaurant down the road, The Hero was near where his wife grew up and The Fat Badger was Mr Winser’s local when he f