A Grade II-listed country home in Norfolk where someone else has done all the renovations so you don't have to

Savills agent Ben Rivett calls Saham Lodge, in the village of Saham Toney, ‘the rare commodity of a fully renovated country house, with scale and style, not to mention privacy among the 17½ acres’, which seems to sum up this Grade II-listed country house to a T.

Other words you could use to sum up this home would be ‘white’, ‘in Norfolk’, ‘elegant’, ‘immaculately presented’ and ‘quite large’, which are all things we are big fans of here at Country Life. The property is for sale with Savills for £2.35 million.

(Image credit: Savills)

The renovations weren’t merely superficial and saw the entire house re-plumbed and re-wired, windows replaced or reconditioned, the roof overhauled and the entire exterior painted. The joy of finding a country house in such condition is a rare one, and the fact that it is effectively ‘ready to move into’ surely makes it one of the finer propositions on the market.

‘The finer elements of the project are a triumph, with complete interior decoration,’ state the details and, indeed, every reception room, from the dining room to the drawing room, as well as the kitchen, is painted in a harmonious blend of hues, as are the eight bedrooms and six luxury bathrooms.

The property is approached via a delightful tree-lined driveway. (Image credit: Savills)

The property is a real country-house classic, featuring a pantry, library, second (butler’s) pantry, all elegantly arranged in an L-shape over two floors and with more than 7,000sq ft of living space.

In clement weather, paved terraces enable al-fresco dining and the chance to admire the views, for this Georgian house sits in the centre of its own grounds, where a sense of peace is ever-present A range of outbuildings includes the original mellow brick stabling with half-moon windows, a car lodge and garage, workshop and barn.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Savills) (Image credit: Savills) (Image credit: Savills) (Image credit: Savills)

The situation is ideal, as beyond the perfectly manicured garden and grounds, the property sits on the edge of Saham Toney, a west Norfolk village that features its own pub, primary school, village shop, golf course and tennis courts. Further amenities can be found in nearby Swaffham, while Downham Market station is 19 miles away, providing a direct line to London’s Kings Cross in 1hr and 45mins.

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Saham Lodge is for sale with Savills for £2.35 million. For more information and images, click here.