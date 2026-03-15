Five grand and impressive country mansions, as seen in Country Life

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West Sussex — £1.495 million
An idyllic 18th century farmhouse in the South Downs not far from Arundel. It's utterly unspoilt, full of character and as well as the main, five-bedroom home it comes with an 1,000sq ft barn and a paddock within the five acres.