Country houses for sale

OnTheMarket

Five grand and impressive country mansions, as seen in Country Life

Our magnificent selection of properties to come to the market through Country Life this week includes a 500-year-old home that's been brought into the 21st century in grand style.

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Property for Sale
A paradise in Buckinghamshire, 20 minutes from London, is one of the houses in this week's round-up.
(Image credit: Savills)

West Sussex — £1.495 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

An idyllic 18th century farmhouse in the South Downs not far from Arundel. It's utterly unspoilt, full of character and as well as the main, five-bedroom home it comes with an 1,000sq ft barn and a paddock within the five acres.