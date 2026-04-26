Country houses for sale

OnTheMarket

18 wonderful houses across Britain, from £725k to £9.5 million, as seen in Country Life

Fancy a home with a former chapel now used as a table tennis room? It's all in this week's pick of homes that have come to the market through Country Life.

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Property for Sale
If you lived here, you'd be enjoying this view by now: the incredible vista from an Arts-and-Crafts home in West Sussex, for sale via Knight Frank.
(Image credit: Knight Frank)