Home Property 18 wonderful houses across Britain, from £725k to £9.5 million, as seen in Country Life Fancy a home with a former chapel now used as a table tennis room? It's all in this week's pick of homes that have come to the market through Country Life. By Toby Keel published 26 April 2026 in Features If you lived here, you'd be enjoying this view by now: the incredible vista from an Arts-and-Crafts home in West Sussex, for sale via Knight Frank. (Image credit: Knight Frank) Share Copy link Facebook X Whatsapp Pinterest Share this article Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter