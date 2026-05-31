Five magical country houses for sale, from £15 million to £1.75 million, as seen in Country Life

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You could easily run out of superlatives to describe Kirtlington Park. Listed Grade I, designed by James Gibbs, refined by John Sanderson and with gardens by Capablity Brown, it's a greatest hits of English architectural elegance. Something like this only comes to the market very, very rarely. And what a joy when it does.

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Featuring 17 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and seven reception rooms, the house is astounding in almost every way, and has recently been restored and refurbished. All set in 29 acres of gardens and grounds, with a variety of amenities and outbuildings.

For sale via Savills – Click here for more details and pictures

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The Gothic mansion of Northorpe Hall is one of Lincolnshire's finest family homes, offering eight bedrooms, seven reception rooms and six bathrooms over its 10,000sq ft of living space.

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There is much to love here, but most of all the interiors are where this property sings, with lashings of stained glass throughout, and elegant and rich reception rooms. The property also features 6.5 acres of gardens, grounds and parkland, and extensive garaging for up to 10 cars.

For sale via Strutt & Parker— see more details and pictures.

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Few properties are as desirable as a home on the Wentworth Estate, and it's even more rare when something as architecturally significant as this mid-century Modernist property comes to market, with views over the world-famous West Course.

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Six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and outstandingly well appointed, this home once served as the country estate of US ambassador John Hay Whitney. Originally built in the 1930s by Oliver Hill, the house is inspired by the works of Ludwig Mies van der Rohe.

For sale via Knight Frank and Savills — see more details and pictures.

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There are 'old vicarages', and then there's the Old Vicarage in Castle Hedingham. A superbly presented Grade II*-listed home, praised by Pevsner, the property must surely be one of the finest in the county.

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The interiors are grand and spacious, but do need a little bit of love, and offer eight bedrooms set over three floors. A particular highlight is the acre of gardens that surround the property, as well as the achingly contemporary pool that has been seamlessly blended into the surrounding landscape.

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

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This list wouldn't be complete without a delightful bit of thatch, and that can be found at Strawberry Farm, just outside Milton Keynes.

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Five well proportioned bedrooms are married to a plethora of period interiors, making this a country house that is vanishingly traditional. Set in 10 acres of land, with extensive grounds, outbuildings and bags of potential, the property is also within easy reach of London, giving you the best of both worlds.

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.