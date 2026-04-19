Home Property A dozen delightful properties for sale, as seen in Country Life This week's selection of magnificent homes to come to market via the pages of Country Life includes a dream house in the Surrey Hills. By Toby Keel published 19 April 2026 in Features A beautiful home, a beautiful setting and a straightforward commute to London at this house near Dorking. (Image credit: Jackson-Stops) Share Copy link Facebook X Whatsapp Pinterest Share this article Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter