Country houses for sale

OnTheMarket

A dozen delightful properties for sale, as seen in Country Life

This week's selection of magnificent homes to come to market via the pages of Country Life includes a dream house in the Surrey Hills.

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Property for Sale
A beautiful home, a beautiful setting and a straightforward commute to London at this house near Dorking.
(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)