A Wimbledon home adorned with wisteria and overlooked by a rather marvellous windmill

Covered in glorious wisteria, could you find a more picturesque property in London than this family home in Wimbledon? I doubt it. ‘The location of this unique house is incredibly special,’ says property agent Cory Askew, and he’s not wrong. Close enough to central London to be convenient, but far enough away to remain leafy and peaceful.

The house comes with a modern kitchen, complete with a large skylight for letting in plenty of sunshine and a dining room that looks across the 0.5 acre garden. It also comes with a more than adequate heated outdoor swimming pool complete with its own pool house, perfect for cooling off during this sweltering weather.

There is also a pool house and steam room. (Image credit: Savills)

Light is let in through the kitchen's skylight. (Image credit: Savills)

For chillier days, not that we’ve been having many of those lately, the house also comes with a steam room. With Wimbledon Windmill museum as a neighbour, from the property’s garden you can admire a rather marvellous (you’ve guessed it) windmill. The house is also right by Putney Heath and plenty of other green spaces, such as Wimbledon Park.

Latest Videos From

Originally known as Millers Cottage and built circa. 1815, this house on Windmill Road, in Wimbledon, London, has a guide price of £7,500,000 and is on the market with Savills .

The living room also has plenty of light. (Image credit: Savills)

Garden views from the property's dining room. (Image credit: Savills)

The six-bedroom, four-bathroom home spans approximately 495.8 square metres and also boasts a cinema room, for watching the tennis at Wimbledon this year. Alternatively, just pop round the corner and see it in real life. It’s hardly far…

This property on Windmill Road is on the market with Savills .