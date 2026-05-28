Will AI be the saving grace of Britain's beloved hedgehogs?

At a time when public confidence in artificial intelligence (AI) seems lower than usual, a group of scientists at the University of Cambridge has found at least one good use for the stuff.

Using an AI tool known as Tessera, which maps out the country using images taken from space, the team has managed to identify specific sites that might offer habitat for hedgehogs. Tessera captures the landscape in such minute detail that it can glean an individual hedgerow, later using AI to flesh out areas obscured by cloud cover. Chosen places could allow hedgehog populations to thrive.

Experts also believe that the technology might help them identify barriers to hedgehogs finding food and mates. Indeed, in today’s heavily fragmented environment, males of the species too rarely enjoy successful breeding. This is due to roaming ranges (obstacles include housing, new roads and tidy gardens).

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To further improve the accuracy of their monitoring, researchers will also attach tiny GPS trackers to some of the creatures to record their movements. Tech does have its uses…

This feature first appeared in the May 27, 2026, issue of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.