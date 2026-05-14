A picture-perfect windmill for sale, with working sails and magical views of the South Downs

Historic, romantic, and steeped in nostalgia, few buildings can capture the imagination quite like a windmill. I can't look at one without thinking of the iconic windmill where the eccentric Caractacus Potts lived in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Who didn't dream of living in a windmill after watching that film?

If you didn't then it's highly unlikely that you clicked to read this story in the first place, so I'm going to go ahead and assume that everyone who's still here shared that dream. And therefore they will share my joy at the appearance on the property market of The Mill. It's being sold by Hamptons for £1,600,000.

(Image credit: Hamptons)

This beautiful smock mill — which is also a charming four-bedroom house — is in West Chiltington, a West Sussex village between Pulborough and Storrington, and it's a local landmark — so much so that it actually features in the logos of West Chiltington Parish Council and nearby Southlands Valley vineyard, which produces sparkling wine.

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(Image credit: Hamptons)

The mill itself dates to the 18th century, according to its Grade II listing with Historic England; the house, which is listed separately, was built a few years later, in the early 1800s.

It operated as a working windmill until 1921, when it was sensitively converted into a family home. Today, it retains its striking silhouette, with its octagonal shape, horizontal weatherboards and its traditional sails. There are only two sails, incidentally: the other two were lost during a storm in the 1950s.

(Image credit: Hamptons)

For the current owners, it was love at first sight. They viewed 30 or so characterful homes while looking for a house back in 2010, but clearly they had watched Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and as such none of the others could match the magic of this picture-postcard-pretty windmill.

(Image credit: Hamptons)

Since buying the property in 2010, they have undertaken an extensive restoration project carried out in three phases, according to Hamptons. The first stage saw the owners breathe new life into the ground floor extension, improving its energy efficiency and installing a sleek, modern kitchen.

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(Image credit: Hamptons)

They then turned their attention to the windmill’s interior. Local tradesmen, some of whom had previously worked on the windmill, spruced it up comprehensively and replaced three of the four staircases.

(Image credit: Hamptons)

The third and final stage concentrated on the outside of the windmill. This included temporarily removing the two sails, which weigh around half a tonne each, for repair.

As such, you'll be delighted to hear that the sails still turn — indeed, they have to in otder to keep the windmill in good order. To that end the owners sometimes host ‘sail turning parties’, which sounds like a jolly affair and the sort of thing Caractacus Potts and his children would heartily approve of.

(Image credit: Hamptons)

Inside, the windmill now houses a large living room with timber beams that stretch across the high ceiling and double doors that open out onto the mature, walled garden. A staircase on one side of the room leads to a cosy library nook.

(Image credit: Hamptons)

Above, there are three bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, each one occupying an entire floor. The real draw of the first-floor bedroom is the balcony that wraps around the windmill, with far-reaching countryside views. It almost seems to echo the windmill’s past as a Second World War observation post.

(Image credit: Hamptons)

The bright and breezy ground floor extension comprises the kitchen, dining room, and utility room, alongside another octagonal-shaped bedroom with an ensuite bathroom.

(Image credit: Hamptons)

Beyond the windmill, there are various outbuildings, including a barn, garage, and two former stables.

In an unusual twist to the story, the previous owners moved next door and shared their knowledge of the windmill with the current owners. Now, with the current owners planning to remain in this lovely little village, the tradition looks set to continue.

(Image credit: Hamptons)

Mark Wheeler, Director of Prime Country Sales at Hamptons, says the windmill beautifully balances heritage and modern comfort. ‘The current owners have done an incredible job,' he says, 'investing considerable time, energy and resources into a comprehensive restoration that not only honours the building’s historic character but also incorporates strong sustainable and eco-friendly credentials — including solar panels, air-source heating, double glazing and highgrade insulation.

‘The result is a very comfortable home within a charming and truly unique building, complete with amazing views.’

(Image credit: Hamptons)

The windmill is for sale via Hamptons for £1,600,000 — see more details.