What's in a name? A 20% uplift to your house's value if you live in The Beverly Hills of Surrey, Nappy Valley or Chelsea-on-Sea

Devotees of Amandaland, the Motherland spin-off, will no-doubt be familiar with ‘SoHa’, the painfully aspirational nickname that image-conscious mum Amanda Hughes uses to describe her new neighbourhood: South Harlesden in London.

In the second series of the show, SoHa reaches new heights — at least in Amanda’s eyes — with the arrival of a trendy independent coffee shop, apparently confirming the area’s up-and-coming status.

While this may be comedy gold, it begs the question: does a catchy name or label really hold sway over buyers?

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To a degree, says Charlie Wells, of buying agency Prime Purchase, diplomatically. While it may attract some buyers, those who really understand how the landscape hangs together are likely to be far less bothered by it, he suggests.

Chelsea-on-Sea is the famous nickname given to Salcombe, Devon where property prices have soared in recent years. (Image credit: Alamy)

Jasper Colliver, of fellow buying agency Middleton Advisors, grew up in Weybridge, which — along with Cobham and Esher — forms an area of Surrey dubbed the ‘Beverley Hills of England’.

‘There is an aspirational view to these locations. By moving into one of the three, there is a sense that you have "made it",’ he explains. ‘This brings with it a higher price tag, and it is something developers and estate agents use to enormous advantage.’

The same principle can apply on a smaller scale. Colliver says that during his time in south-west London, there was a certain cache attached to the Toast Rack, a cluster of roads in Wandsworth.

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‘Anything on the nearby roads didn’t seem to have the same appeal. It has virtually become a brand, or a member's club,’ he adds.

Similarly, Ferncroft Avenue, Rosecroft Avenue, and Hollycroft Avenue in Hamstead, London, are affectionately known as ‘The Crofts’. Properties on this trio of roads rarely come to the open market, but when they do, there is always strong demand, says Marc Schneiderman, of Arlington Residential.

According to Sebastian Hipwood, of Blue Book Agency, a well-established name can instill confidence in buyers. He points to the Cotswolds as a prime example. ‘There is no greater reassurance than the fact that everybody has talked about that area and loves it,’ he says. ‘It's often talked about in the media. I think that just gives people the reassurance that they are making the right decision.’

But Jamie Freeman, of Haringtons, sounds a note of caution. ‘One can assume that just because you're buying in one of those areas, it's great,’ he says. ‘But actually, it may be a less desirable pocket within that larger area, which perhaps should be avoided.’

Of course, nicknames can act as handy shorthand for buyers. Billionaire’s Row, Nappy Valley, Chelsea-on-Sea… you don’t have to be Sherlock Holmes to get the gist of the place.

And then there is the Golden Triangle. Arguably the best known is the Golden Triangle between Chipping Norton, Burford and Stow-on-the-Wold in the Cotswolds, where homes command big bucks.

But there are others too. In Cheshire, there’s a Golden Triangle that encompasses Wilmslow, Alderley Edge and Prestbury. And in Sussex, one takes in Lurgashall, Lodsworth and Lickfold, while another covers Petworth, Midhurst and Chichester. How many Golden Triangles are out there?

According to Oliver Custance Baker, of Strutt & Parker, the Golden Triangle is something of a moving feast. In his view, every area has its own Golden Triangle. It’s typically rooted by factors such as strong transport links, highly-regarded schools, good pubs, and sought-after lifestyle destinations.

Look no further than the influence of Soho Farmhouse, Daylesford and Estelle Manor in helping to anchor the Golden Triangle in the Cotswolds. Further south west, art gallery Hauser & Wirth and high-end hotels Babington House and The Newt have played a similar role in Somerset.

'Somerset’s Golden Triangle has become hugely attractive to both local buyers and those relocating from London in search of more space and a quieter pace of life, but without sacrificing the culture they’re used to in the capital'

Sarah Brown, of Strutt & Parker, says this corner of the West Country has evolved from a rural enclave into one of the country’s most talked about lifestyle destinations. She explains: ‘Much like the effect Soho Farmhouse had on the Cotswolds, Somerset’s Golden Triangle has become hugely attractive to both local buyers and those relocating from London in search of more space and a quieter pace of life, but without sacrificing the culture they’re used to in the capital.’

In Norfolk, the opening of The Hoste Arms in Burnham Market has helped to put the upmarket village on the map, according to Ian Parsons, of Strutt & Parker. Burnham Market is often dubbed ‘Chelsea-on-Sea’ on account of the well-trodden path that leads from the London borough to this coastal enclave.

Nowadays, Burnham Market is home to independent shops — including one of the country’s best milliners — eclectic art galleries, excellent pubs and Michelin-starred restaurants, he adds.

The impact on prices can be tangible. Colliver estimates that property values in an area with a strong name can be 5% to 10% higher than the surrounding area. ‘It's difficult to pin an exact figure to it, but when you compare equivalent properties inside and outside a "named" area, that premium is consistently there,’ he says.

Meanwhile, Hipwood reckons the uplift can be greater — as much as 10% to 20% in particularly sought-after areas.

But not everyone is drawn to places with a catchy name or label. ‘We're seeing a growing number of people who actively want to go against the grain,’ says Colliver. They're looking for the next place that's about to have its moment, rather than paying a premium for somewhere that's already arrived.’

Over in West Sussex, Jennie Hancock, founder and director of buying agency Property Acquisitions, has had several buyers in recent months who looked at the Cotswolds but were put off by the crowds, the traffic and the tourist shops. ‘I have a family in their 40s moving from Oxford who considered Wiltshire and the Cotswolds but felt it was, in their words, "too Louis Vuitton", she says. ‘They preferred the relaxed, old-world charm of West Sussex and the South Downs National Park villages which are pretty much unchanged from the 1970s, other than a few more cars. I find most buyers want to avoid flashy, "on the map" locations.’