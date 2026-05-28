This Hampshire home was designed by the same architect who worked for the dukes of Marlborough, Bedford and St Albans — and it's surrounded by Gertrude Jekyll gardens

Grade II-listed Hawkley Hurst was designed by Gothic Revival architect Samuel Sanders Teulon in 1861 and it is set in the popular village of Hawkley, Hampshire, in the South Downs National Park. Born in Greenwich, Kent, Teulon was the son of a cabinet-maker from a French Huguenot family and noted for his use of polychrome brickwork. The architect is primarily known for his ecclesiastical work: his religious views were Low Church, and his patrons were predominantly members of aristocratic families who shared his outlook.

(Image credit: Winkworth)

Gertrude Jekyll — a regular contributor to Country Life in the early 20th century — was commissioned to draw planting plans for the terraces and lily ponds in 1914.

At some point in the second half of the 20th century, the house was converted into separate properties, which enjoy communal use of the eight acres of gardens and grounds.

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(Image credit: Winkworth)

Winkworth is currently marketing a four-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment of 2,729 square feet, which comes with a small private garden and has a guide price of £1.15 million. Spread across two floors and recently renovated, the apartment also has two reception rooms, a cellar and a garage. The striking brick kitchen has eye-catching, floor-to-ceiling windows framed, in the spring-summer months by a fulsome wisteria plant.

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Hawkley Hurst in Liss, Hampshire, is for sale via Winknworth — see more details .