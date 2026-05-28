This Hampshire home was designed by the same architect who worked for the dukes of Marlborough, Bedford and St Albans — and it's surrounded by Gertrude Jekyll gardens
Hawkley Hurst was designed by the eminent Victorian architect Samuel Sanders Teulon. More recently, it's been divided into apartments — one of which is for sale.
Grade II-listed Hawkley Hurst was designed by Gothic Revival architect Samuel Sanders Teulon in 1861 and it is set in the popular village of Hawkley, Hampshire, in the South Downs National Park. Born in Greenwich, Kent, Teulon was the son of a cabinet-maker from a French Huguenot family and noted for his use of polychrome brickwork. The architect is primarily known for his ecclesiastical work: his religious views were Low Church, and his patrons were predominantly members of aristocratic families who shared his outlook.
Gertrude Jekyll — a regular contributor to Country Life in the early 20th century — was commissioned to draw planting plans for the terraces and lily ponds in 1914.
At some point in the second half of the 20th century, the house was converted into separate properties, which enjoy communal use of the eight acres of gardens and grounds.
Winkworth is currently marketing a four-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment of 2,729 square feet, which comes with a small private garden and has a guide price of £1.15 million. Spread across two floors and recently renovated, the apartment also has two reception rooms, a cellar and a garage. The striking brick kitchen has eye-catching, floor-to-ceiling windows framed, in the spring-summer months by a fulsome wisteria plant.
Hawkley Hurst in Liss, Hampshire, is for sale via Winknworth — see more details.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Julie Harding is Country Life’s News and Property Editor. She is a former editor of Your Horse, Country Smallholding and Eventing, a sister title to Horse & Hound, which she ran for 11 years. Julie has a master’s degree in English and she grew up on a working Somerset dairy farm and in a Grade II*-listed farmhouse, both of which imbued her with a love of farming, the countryside and historic buildings. She returned to her Somerset roots 18 years ago after a stint in the ‘big smoke’ (ie, the south east) and she now keeps a raft of animals, which her long-suffering (and heroic) husband, Andrew, and four children, help to look after to varying degrees.