Country Life May 20, 2026

Country Life May 20, 2026, celebrates the wonders of the West Country, samples the cider of Somerset and asks why the British are far too polite to say what they really mean.

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Cover of Country Life May 20, 2026
The cover of Country Life May 20, 2026, featuring the Fowey estuary in Cornwall, photographed by Nicole Kwiatkowski/Shutterstock.
(Image credit: Country Life / Future)

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.

The best of the West

Madeleine Silver meets the movers, shakers and makers behind the rise to prominence of their beloved Somerset

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Get to the point!

Why can’t the English say what they mean? Deborah Nicholls-Lee tells it to you straight… ish

The legacy

Kate Green sheds light on the achievements of Sir Humphry Davy, inventor of the Davy lamp

The saint’s way

The country of Cornwall is a hot-bed of Celtic Christian tradition. Ian Morton profiles the leading saintly figures of the South-West

Carving her own path

Charlotte Mullins explores the colourful career curve that coincided with sculptor Barbara Hepworth’s move to Cornwall

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Hannah Durkin’s favourite painting

The historian and author chooses a tender work by a pioneering African-American painter

Country-house treasure

The Victorian house organ at Cluny Castle in Aberdeenshire is music to John Goodall’s ears

A question of colour

Kathryn Ferry finds shades of the 1851 Great Exhibition singing out in St Bartholomew’s Church at Sutton Waldron in Dorset

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They seek him here, they seek him there…

How did a shy, retiring flower blossom into the heroic Scarlet Pimpernel of French Revolution fame, asks Deborah Nicholls-Lee

Winging it

The unloved Canada goose has plummeted from exotic fancy to parkland pest, says Mark Cocker

Luxury

Jonathan Self feels the unearthly power of the amulet and Amie Elizabeth White dons happy hues

‘All I wanna do is have some fun’

Colin Macleod is a sought-after gillie and musician following his own beat, finds David Profumo

Interiors

Amelia Thorpe salutes the pool of British interior-design talent on show at WOW!house 2026

All in its place

Charles Quest-Ritson is struck by the perfect balance of the gardens at Conock Manor in Wiltshire

Spreads from Country Life May 20, 2026

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Quiche me quick

Tom Parker Bowles cooks up a classic quiche Lorraine, the custard-tart creation that is the grand maman of savoury dishes

Travel

Don’t forget to stop and smell the roses in the Swiss town of Rapperswil, advises Steven King

Arts & antiques

The diminutive James McNeill Whistler was a fiesty artist who punched well above his weight, as Carla Passino discovers

The Price is right

A septuagenarian’s performance of vaudevillian verve in a superb Arthur Miller revival catches the critical eye of Michael Billington

And much more

Country Life
Country Life

Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.