See all the medallists from the 2026 RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Show Gardens
GOLD AND 'BEST IN SHOW' WINNER: The Campaign to Protect Rural England Garden: ‘On the Edge’ by Sarah Eberle
Sarah Eberle's giant carved Mother Earth is one of the most eye-catching things we've seen at Chelsea in years, and the garden around it is magnificent.
GOLD: Lady Garden Foundation ‘Silent No More’ Garden by Darren Hawkes
Richly deserved award for a dramatic garden with a great story to tell.
GOLD: The Children’s Society Garden by Patrick Clarke Landscapes
A relaxed atmosphere designed for putting teens at their ease — and Patrick Clarke's garden has plenty of post-industrial chic.
GOLD: The Killik & Co ‘A Seed in Time’ Garden by Baz Grainger
Water features are everywhere at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026, but nobody worked them harder than Baz Grainger.
GOLD: The Tate Britain Garden by Tom Stuart-Smith
The perennial star of Chelsea strikes gold again: by our count this is his ninth top award for a show garden at SW3.
SILVER GILT: The Eden Project: Bring Me Sunshine Garden by Harry Holding and Alex Michaelis
SILVER GILT: The Tokonoma Garden – Sanumaya no Niwa by Kazuyuki Ishihara and Paul Noritaka Tange
SILVER: The Asthma and Lung UK Breathing Space Garden by Angus Thompson
SILVER: Parkinson’s UK – A Garden for Every Parkinson’s Journey by Arit Anderson
Small show gardens
GOLD: Addleshaw Goddard: Flourish in the City by Joe and Laura Carey
GOLD: Trussell's Together Garden by Rob Hardy
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
SILVER GILT: The Boodles Garden by Catherine MacDonald
SILVER GILT: Journey Beyond the Tracks: From Adelaide to Perth by Max Parker-Smith
Balcony Gardens
GOLD AND 'BEST BALCONY/CONTAINER GARDEN' WINNER: A Little Garden of Shared Knowledge sponsored by Viking — balcony garden by Katerina Kantalis
GOLD: Hedgerow in the Sky – Tech Mahindra — balcony garden by Sarah Mayfield and Monika Greenhough
GOLD: Tales from the Riverbank Garden sponsored by Kennedys’ Independent Property Agents — balcony garden by Susie Kennedy and Kate Henning
SILVER GILT: The Transient Garden — balcony garden by Rebecca Lloyd Jones
SILVER GILT: Fettercairn: The Angels’ Share — balcony garden by May Starey
Container Gardens
GOLD: Flood Re: Contain the Rain Garden — container garden by John Howlett
GOLD: The Whittard of Chelsea Garden — container garden by Ollie Pike
SILVER: Alzheimer’s Society: Microbes and Minds Garden — container garden by Tina Worboys
BRONZE: The Seasalt Painted Garden — container garden by Lynn James
BRONZE: The Sightsavers Garden: We Start With Sight But We Don’t Stop There — container garden by Peter Karn, Sarah Fisher and Janice Molyneux
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.