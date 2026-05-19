See all the medallists from the 2026 RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Show Gardens

GOLD AND 'BEST IN SHOW' WINNER: The Campaign to Protect Rural England Garden: ‘On the Edge’ by Sarah Eberle

(Image credit: Clive Nichol / Country Life)

Sarah Eberle's giant carved Mother Earth is one of the most eye-catching things we've seen at Chelsea in years, and the garden around it is magnificent.

GOLD: Lady Garden Foundation ‘Silent No More’ Garden by Darren Hawkes

(Image credit: Clive Nichols / Country Life)

Richly deserved award for a dramatic garden with a great story to tell.

GOLD: The Children’s Society Garden by Patrick Clarke Landscapes

(Image credit: Clive Nichols / Country Life)

A relaxed atmosphere designed for putting teens at their ease — and Patrick Clarke's garden has plenty of post-industrial chic.

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GOLD: The Killik & Co ‘A Seed in Time’ Garden by Baz Grainger

(Image credit: Clive Nichols / Country Life)

Water features are everywhere at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026, but nobody worked them harder than Baz Grainger.

GOLD: The Tate Britain Garden by Tom Stuart-Smith

(Image credit: Clive Nichols / Country Life)

The perennial star of Chelsea strikes gold again: by our count this is his ninth top award for a show garden at SW3.

SILVER GILT: The Eden Project: Bring Me Sunshine Garden by Harry Holding and Alex Michaelis

The Eden Project's garden will be installed in the organisation's new site at Morecambe after the Chelsea Flower Show ends. (Image credit: Clive Nichols / Country Life)

SILVER GILT: The Tokonoma Garden – Sanumaya no Niwa by Kazuyuki Ishihara and Paul Noritaka Tange

A surprise as Kazuyuki Ishihara, the star of last year's Chelsea Flower Show, wasn't awarded gold this time around. (Image credit: Clive Nichols / Country Life)

SILVER: The Asthma and Lung UK Breathing Space Garden by Angus Thompson

The Asthma and Lung UK Breathing Space Garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026. (Image credit: Clive Nichols / Country Life)

SILVER: Parkinson’s UK – A Garden for Every Parkinson’s Journey by Arit Anderson

It was something of a surprise that the beautiful rill at the Parkinson’s UK – A Garden for Every Parkinson’s Journey didn't earn gold at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026. (Image credit: Clive Nichols / Country Life)

Small show gardens

GOLD: Addleshaw Goddard: Flourish in the City by Joe and Laura Carey

Addleshaw Goddard: Flourish in the City by Joe and Laura Carey at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026 (Image credit: Clive Nichols / Country Life)

GOLD: Trussell's Together Garden by Rob Hardy

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Trussell's Together Garden by Rob Hardy at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026 (Image credit: Clive Nichols / Country Life)

SILVER GILT: The Boodles Garden by Catherine MacDonald

The Boodles Garden by Catherine MacDonald at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026 (Image credit: Clive Nichols / Country Life)

SILVER GILT: Journey Beyond the Tracks: From Adelaide to Perth by Max Parker-Smith

Journey Beyond the Tracks: From Adelaide to Perth by Max Parker-Smith at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026 (Image credit: Clive Nichols / Country Life)

Balcony Gardens

GOLD AND 'BEST BALCONY/CONTAINER GARDEN' WINNER: A Little Garden of Shared Knowledge sponsored by Viking — balcony garden by Katerina Kantalis

A Little Garden of Shared Knowledge sponsored by Viking — balcony garden by Katerina Kantalis at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026 (Image credit: Clive Nichols / Country Life)

GOLD: Hedgerow in the Sky – Tech Mahindra — balcony garden by Sarah Mayfield and Monika Greenhough

Hedgerow in the Sky – Tech Mahindra — balcony garden by Sarah Mayfield and Monika Greenhough at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026 (Image credit: Clive Nichols / Country Life)

GOLD: Tales from the Riverbank Garden sponsored by Kennedys’ Independent Property Agents — balcony garden by Susie Kennedy and Kate Henning

Tales from the Riverbank Garden sponsored by Kennedys’ Independent Property Agents at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026. (Image credit: Toby Keel for Country Life / Future)

SILVER GILT: The Transient Garden — balcony garden by Rebecca Lloyd Jones

The Transient Garden — balcony garden by Rebecca Lloyd Jones at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026. (Image credit: Clive Nichols / Country Life)

SILVER GILT: Fettercairn: The Angels’ Share — balcony garden by May Starey

Fettercairn: The Angels’ Share — balcony garden by May Starey at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026. (Image credit: Clive Nichols / Country Life)

Container Gardens

GOLD: Flood Re: Contain the Rain Garden — container garden by John Howlett

Flood Re: Contain the Rain Garden — container garden by John Howlett at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026. (Image credit: Clive Nichols for Country Life)

GOLD: The Whittard of Chelsea Garden — container garden by Ollie Pike

The Whittard of Chelsea Garden — container garden by Ollie Pike at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026. (Image credit: Clive Nichols / Country Life)

SILVER: Alzheimer’s Society: Microbes and Minds Garden — container garden by Tina Worboys

(Image credit: Clive Nichols / Country Life)

BRONZE: The Seasalt Painted Garden — container garden by Lynn James

The Seasalt Painted Garden by Lynn James at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026 (Image credit: Clive Nichols for Country Life)

BRONZE: The Sightsavers Garden: We Start With Sight But We Don’t Stop There — container garden by Peter Karn, Sarah Fisher and Janice Molyneux