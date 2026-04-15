Reader event report: An eye to the future at Daylesford

The magnificent Heritage Barn at Daylesford in the Cotswolds was the setting for an event at which five specialists with a deep understanding of country properties shared their expertise.

Reader Event at Daylesford March 2026
Almost 100 guests listened to Joanna Cocking, Sean Symington, Jonathan Dinnewell, Tim Moulding and Edward Smith.
(Image credit: Daylesford / Country Life / Future)