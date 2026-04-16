How the founders of Weaver Green turned a Victorian cricket pavilion into the perfect off-grid escape

This restored cricket pavilion is the perfect escape from the demands of busy lives, finds Arabella Youens. Photographs by Simon Brown.

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Renovated cricket pavilion
Cushions and throws made from recycled plastic by the couple’s firm, Weaver Green.
(Image credit: Simon Brown for Country Life)