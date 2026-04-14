The Bannerman's Somerset home is the best of both worlds

Are chilly drafts and tepid baths a price to be paid for the pleasures of living in an old house? Not at Julian and Isabel Bannerman's toasty Somerset home.

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Isabel and Julian Bannerman in their home.
Isabel and Julian Bannerman in the Great Hall of Ashington Manor, where they fitted underfloor heating beneath the Blue Lias stone.
(Image credit: Simon Brown for Country Life)

There are many things to note about Ashington Manor in Somerset, not least that, in the 16th century, it was the home of Ursula St Barbe, wife of Sir Francis Walsingham, Elizabeth I’s chief fixer, whose machinations precipitated the gruesome end of Mary, Queen of Scots.