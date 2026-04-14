The Bannerman's Somerset home is the best of both worlds
Are chilly drafts and tepid baths a price to be paid for the pleasures of living in an old house? Not at Julian and Isabel Bannerman's toasty Somerset home.
in Features
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There are many things to note about Ashington Manor in Somerset, not least that, in the 16th century, it was the home of Ursula St Barbe, wife of Sir Francis Walsingham, Elizabeth I’s chief fixer, whose machinations precipitated the gruesome end of Mary, Queen of Scots.