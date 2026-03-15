'The unicorn of the dog world': Why the Glen of Imaal terrier is the best dog you've never heard of

I’m starting to wonder if I should get business cards printed for my dog. Glen of Imaal terrier owners — and there aren’t many of us — will understand this. Go anywhere with a Glen and it will elicit smiles and questions, including the tentative, yet inevitable: ‘What is he?’

You tell them, enunciating the name slowly because ‘Glen of Imaal terrier’ is a mouthful and liable to be misheard. You repeat it, perhaps twice, and explain a little more about the breed. ‘He’s so lovely,’ they say. ‘What a character’ — and you part company. Every time, you’re left wondering how a breed that attracts such admiration can remain relatively unknown.

Country Life previously described the breed as ‘an extremely game little dog’. (Image credit: Jonathan Yearslye Pet and Equine Photography)

Lucinda and Feargal. (Image credit: Luci Gosling)

Glen of Imaal terriers are named after their place of origin, a remote area of Co Wicklow, where they worked on farms to keep predators such as rats in check. The breed was so localised, it was barely known across the rest of Ireland, let alone further afield, until the end of the 19th century. In 1956, a reader of The Field from Co Antrim wrote to the magazine asking: ‘Could any reader give me a description of the “Glen of Imaal Terrier?” Is it still in existence?’ In the same year, the Glen received a brief mention in Country Life, as ‘an extremely game little dog’.

By 2008, a litter of Glen puppies was considered such a novelty, it was reported in both the Daily Mail and The Times. Today, they remain unicorn-like, a fixture on the Royal Kennel Club’s list of vulnerable native breeds; only once in the past decade have more than 100 Glen puppies been registered in a year.

Ancient and brave Theories about the Glen of Imaal terrier’s genetic origins vary. One explanation dates them to the 16th century, when mercenaries from the Low Countries were hired by Elizabeth I to put down a Gaelic rebellion in Ireland. It is thought they brought bassett-type dwarf breeds that bred with local terriers and the result was the Glen. It’s possible that Huguenot immigrants to the Wicklow area introduced a similar dog, but DNA tests have also identified links to the Molosser canine group, which includes large breeds, such as mastiffs. Good for hunting underground, the Glen’s sturdy physique made it ideal for work as a turnspit dog, although those who own Glens are sceptical, finding it hard to imagine this independent-minded dog tolerating such repetitive drudgery. The breed was late to the show ring, first being recognised by the Irish Kennel Club in 1934 (even then, they had to earn a Teastac Misneac or ‘Certificate of Courage’ before they could enter a championship show, requiring them to hunt and pull a badger from a maze of tunnels in a timed test). Remaining in obscurity as a tough, working dog meant the Glen’s ‘unrefined’ looks avoided any genteel adjustments to follow fashion, so Glens still exhibit ‘ancient’ physical characteristics, probably recognisable in the terriers of the Elizabethan era.

I’ve had my Glen, Feargal, almost five years and have yet to bump into another by chance. The breed is ruggedly handsome, with a charmingly unkept coat available in shades of wheaten, blue and brindle. They have half-pricked ears, soft panda eyes and a jaunty gait. According to the breed standard, their tail should be ‘carried gaily’ and a good Glen will exhibit ‘maximum substance for size’. In other words, they’re pleasingly chunky.

‘Years ago, we had a very fine West Highland terrier who was quite a character and large for his breed,’ reveals broadcaster Clive Anderson, who — with his wife, Prof Jane Anderson — owns Ailsa. ‘I didn’t think I could find another Westie quite like him and was attracted to the idea of a Glen, a fairly similar, sturdy breed.’ The Andersons’ bitch is named after Ailsa Craig, a small, granite island (of Olympic curling-stone fame) off the west coast of Scotland. Given her heavy-set stature, the name ‘seems to suit her,’ notes Clive.

True to type, she loves everyone in the Anderson family and beyond, but ‘definitely has a mind of her own and will sit or lie down in the street if she feels it is not really time to go home yet’. Described as a big dog on short legs or, as I prefer, an Irish wolfhound after a boil wash, the