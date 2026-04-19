Italian greyhounds — the smallest sighthound with the biggest following

I’ve recently returned from a few days in Rome, so it felt like as good a time as any to turn my attention to the Italian greyhound — the much smaller, more delicate cousin of the English greyhound, widely known in recent years as ‘iggies’. The Italian greyhound is one of the smallest dog breeds in the world — a miniature sighthound known for its elegance, speed and surprisingly big personality.

Despite the name, the breed’s origins stretch back to the Mediterranean — most likely Italy and Greece — with tiny sighthounds appearing in ancient art and artefacts thousands of years ago. They were later adored by European nobility and formally recognised as a breed by The Kennel Club in 1901. As Jane Moseley observed when speaking to Katy Birchall for Country Life (September 5, 2018), the breed has long held a certain fascination — ‘the enduring curiosity surrounding the smallest of the sighthounds’.

Portrait of Grand Duchess Maria Alexandrovna (1849) by Christina Robertson — complete with an elegant Italian greyhound at her feet. (Image credit: Alamy)

They’re often thought of as the perfect city dog — and for anyone wondering, yes, Italian greyhounds can make excellent city companions — but when it comes to Italian greyhound temperament, there’s a bit more to them than that. A friend of mine has one, named Baby Ragu (her government name) and she was the first Italian greyhound I properly befriended. Every time I see her, she flashes her ‘happy teeth’, a quirk any fan of the breed will know and love, before launching into a series of frantic zoomies. I’ve never seen anything quite like it.