Britain's rescue dogs deserve celebrating

Not all dogs begin life with comfort, stability or a family waiting patiently at the front door. Some arrive with stories we will never fully know. Yet for many owners, rescue dogs become the dogs that change everything.

National Rescue Dog Day takes place annually on May 20 to raise awareness of dogs waiting for homes, to encourage adoption and to highlight the importance of giving animals a second chance. Founded by Tails That Teach , the day celebrates rescue pets and the people who take them in.

Rescue dogs were also celebrated this weekend at Goodwoof, where hundreds of rehomed dogs gathered for a special parade led by the Duke of Richmond. Rescue dogs and their owners walked from the front of Goodwood House to The Kennels, taking centre stage at the annual celebration of all things canine and my personal favourite day of the year. The event also announced a growing partnership with Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, Goodwoof's official charity partner for 2026.

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Queen Camilla meets rescue dogs during a visit to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in London on July 14, 2025, where she unveiled the RHS and BBC Radio 2 ‘Dog Garden’. (Image credit: Getty)

A rescue dog is simply a dog that has been adopted or rehomed after being surrendered by a previous owner, found as a stray or removed from unsuitable circumstances. Some have experienced neglect or abandonment. Others arrive through no fault of their own — following bereavement, illness, changes in family circumstances or financial hardship.

Britain has a long history of caring for abandoned animals. Battersea Dogs & Cats Home was founded in 1860 by Mary Tealby. The charity began life as the Temporary Home for Lost and Starving Dogs in a stableyard in Holloway, north London, with the promise that no dog 'in any condition be, on any pretence whatever, refused admittance'. At a time when stray dogs filled Victorian streets, it was among the first organisations dedicated to animal welfare. More than 160 years later, the need remains significant.

The Royal Family’s connection with Battersea stretches back generations, from Queen Victoria’s patronage to Queen Camilla’s beloved rescue Jack Russells, Bluebell and Beth, who even appeared together on the July 13, 2022, Country Life frontispiece wearing pearls belonging to Her Royal Highness, then Duchess of Cornwall, no less — a fitting symbol of the affection and support the Royals have long shown the charity.

Bluebell and Beth were Their Majesties The King and Queen’s beloved rescue terriers, both adopted from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, London SW8. Beth sadly died in 2024. They were pictured on the July 13, 2022, Country Life frontispiece wearing Queen Camilla’s pearl necklaces. (Image credit: Getty)

Animal welfare organisations estimate that tens of thousands of dogs are currently waiting for homes across the UK through rescue centres and foster networks. In recent years, demand for rescue dogs rose sharply during and after the pandemic, although shelters have also reported increasing numbers of animals being surrendered amid rising living costs.

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For many owners, however, rescue dogs offer something difficult to quantify. There is the obvious benefit of giving an animal a home, but there are often unexpected rewards too. Rescue dogs can make wonderful companions and many owners speak of the particular bond that develops through earning a nervous dog's trust and helping them gain confidence.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Katy Birchall discovered in an earlier Country Life piece on rescue dogs, owners often describe rescue animals as changing their lives just as much as they change the dog's. Television presenter and former tennis player Sue Barker said of her rescue dog Charlie: 'He makes me laugh every single day; I've never met a dog with so much personality.'

She also credited him with changing her own routines: 'He's in heaven with all the hedgerows and footpaths we have here. Thanks to him, I'm a lot healthier. He's really put a spring in my step.'

Sue Barker with her rescues Baiatu and Charlie. (Image credit: Future)

Rug designer Luke Irwin described a similarly transformative effect. 'We're so lucky that we live in the country and can give these dogs such an incredible life of freedom, space and walks,' he said of his Battersea rescue dog Rabbit. 'He's brought so much to our family, I can't imagine life without him.'

Rabbit also developed something of a reputation of his own after winning Country Life's Britain's naughtiest dog competition when he secretly climbed into an Amazon delivery van and set off on an unscheduled adventure around the country.

The countryside itself can also play a role in helping rescue dogs settle. Kaye Mughal, centre manager at Battersea Old Windsor, told Country Life: 'When you think of Battersea, it's easy just to think of London. However, a lot of the dogs here are country breeds looking for country owners.' She added: 'When a dog is transferred here from London, we often see a remarkable difference. A quieter, countryside environment is hugely beneficial and the dogs really come out of their shells.'

Rabbit, the winner of Country Life’s naughtiest-dog competition 2015. (Image credit: John Millar for Country Life)

We have two rescue dogs in our family today: Stanley and Charlie.

Stanley, our miniature dapple dachshund, came to us in a somewhat unconventional fashion after we found him listed online. Sitting in the car before our visit, my mother and I rather unconvincingly reassured each other that we were only looking and absolutely would not be returning home with another dog — a promise that lasted all of five minutes.

When we met Stanley he was tiny and trembling, with thinning fur and eyes full of nerves. It quickly became apparent that he had never walked on a lead, eaten from a bowl or been house-trained. Looking back, we suspect much of his early life had been spent with very little routine or care.

Charlie arrived later under very different circumstances. Another dachshund — a standard black-and-tan, and rather larger than standard — he had originally been bought as a companion dog and had become significantly overweight through lack of exercise, something any dachshund owner will know can be particularly dangerous for the breed's vulnerable backs. Although he was by no means neglected, he was incredibly needy and had become deeply dependent on constant company and attention.

Stanley (middle) resting his head on Charlie (black and tan). The pair cannot be apart for more than 23 seconds. (Image credit: Florence Allen)

The joy Charlie has brought to our family has been immeasurable, but perhaps most surprisingly, he gave Stanley something too. After a short adjustment period — which is entirely normal when bringing a rescue dog into another dog's space — we watched Stanley play like a puppy at the age of 11.

Rescue dogs often arrive with unknown histories, odd habits and a few emotional scars. They require hard work, dedication and patience, like any dog. But more often than not, what they give back far outweighs what they ask for.