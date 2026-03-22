The ancient and aristocratic dog breed loved by Queen Victoria and Sir Walter Scott

With just 146 puppies registered with the Kennel Club in 2024, the Scottish deerhound remains one of Britain’s rarer native breeds — and one that feels most at home in the open countryside its history is rooted in. Large, powerful and unmistakably elegant, it carries itself with a quiet authority that reflects its long and noble past.

Recorded in Scotland for at least 500 years and originally known as the Scottish wolfdog, the deerhound was first used to control wolves and later developed into a specialist breed for coursing red deer. The Kennel Club describes it as a perfect blend of ‘speed, power and endurance necessary to pull down a stag’, combined with a general bearing of ‘gentle dignity’.

Deerhounds resemble rough-coated greyhounds and are closely related to Irish wolfhounds — slightly smaller, but no less imposing. Males stand at least 30in at the withers and weigh around 45.5kg. Despite their size, they are known for their grace and devotion — although you would certainly notice if one attempted to climb onto your lap.