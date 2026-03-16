I'm a tulip in a bottle, baby: A very British botanical beauty contest is gaining fans of all ages

Whatever age the grower or however experienced the gardener, little beats the magic of seeing a tulip bud opening.

Months after planting those satin-smooth, chestnut-coloured bulbs, the moment has come when you discover what is inside, be it the feathered frills of a glorious Parrot or the sinuous curves of the lily-flowered tulip.

When artist Matthew Rice became president of his local flower group, the Bampton Gardening Club, Oxfordshire, he wondered how best he could help spread the word about the organisation, which has been going since 1860.

He hit upon the idea of Tulip in a Bottle, a competition to be held at his home, Ham Court, in the Cotswolds. ‘The idea was to find something that everyone could take part in, whatever their age and gardening background,’ he says. ‘Anyone can grow a tulip.’

(Image credit: Clive Nichols for Country Life)

(Image credit: Clive Nichols for Country Life)

The contest has different classes — Parrots, Decorative, Lily flowered and so forth — covering several of the 16 divisions of Tulipa. Each stem is displayed in an old milk bottle, a nod to the traditional brown beer bottles long used to display historic tulips by the Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society. Each entry is numbered on a card in Matthew's sweeping calligraphic script.