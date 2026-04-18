Mount Congreve: The exquisite Irish garden on an unimaginable scale

It is the scale of the garden at Mount Congreve that bowls you over — its size, its massive plantings and the huge number of different plants. Here are some facts and figures: Mount Congreve has 70 acres of woodland garden, four acres of walled garden and 10 miles of paths. There are more than 1,200 rhododendrons, 760 camellias, 300 Acer cultivars, 600 conifers, a nearly one-mile path lined with hydrangeas and thousands of herbaceous plants, including 600 yards of hostas.

Mount Congreve is in Co Waterford, not far from the city of Waterford itself, but perched high above the glorious Suir, one of Ireland’s best trout-fishing rivers. The history of the estate goes back to 1760, when John Congreve built the first house on the site, but the spacious shape of the present house and its garden are the work of the late Ambrose Congreve, who died unexpectedly in 2011 on a visit to London for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show — at the age of 104.

Congreve was a remarkable man. His conventional Anglo-Irish background sent him to Eton and Trinity College, Cambridge, but took an unusual turn when he then went to work for Unilever. In 1935, he married Marjorie Glasgow, whose American father owned a worldwide business that specialised in building gasworks. After the Second World War, Congreve took over the management of the company and eventually sold it, rather well, in 1983. In the cash-strapped post-war years, American money was a blessing for the garden. As late as 1989, Congreve employed more than 40 gardeners.

Ten miles of paths weave between 1,200 rhododendrons, 760 camellias, 300 acers, 600 conifers, 600 yards of hostas and these glorious magnolias. (Image credit: Jonathan Hession for Country Life / Future)

He began to develop Mount Congreve seriously in the 1960s, extending the house and starting to plant the garden that we see today, always with help from an exceptional Dutch head gardener, Herman Dool. The focus of his planting was a stretch of north-facing native woodland — oak, beech and chestnut — on the steep bank between the spacious lawn behind the house and the river below.