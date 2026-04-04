'It's not nature being a pain; all of the problems we have with pests and diseases are because of us': The trailblazing gardener who's creating a 'food forest' in Devon

‘I spent a career killing moles and mice and I’m never doing it again,’ says Josh Sparkes, the former head gardener at Forde Abbey, Somerset whose growing methods at Birch Farm in Devon are causing a stir. He advocates ‘natural farming’, in which netting and fleece are unnecessary, because there are no pigeons or cabbage white butterflies. He doesn’t hoe, as weeds are useful, and he doesn’t make or use compost, because it separates the soil from life above ground. In natural farming, the aim is to cooperate wi