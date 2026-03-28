The garden at Cogshall Grange: 'A modern work of art, combining shapeliness and serenity'

Several Roman roads cross the Cheshire Plain, then an important region for harvesting salt, a valuable commodity. Indeed, much earlier, salt attracted Bronze Age traders who extracted it from the low-lying plain’s briny springs. From medieval times, the clay-based ground was exploited both for brickmaking and extracting marl, used for centuries to fertilise poor farmland. These local industries left behind thousands of pits that steadily filled with water to become irregular field ponds, still a distinctive feature of the area.

You may not be aware of any of this when driving through the county, for it conceals such secrets behind impenetrable hawthorn hedgerows that border the quiet, slender lanes with cascades of white blossoms in spring. They wind between traditional villages and hamlets, where dwellings are composed of timbers sawn from mighty oaks of centuries past and the famous russet clay bricks dug from the ground. You will, however, sense that this is ancient, pastoral land, still largely peaceful in character, composed of small-scale farms and grand estates, many with renowned gardens, including those at Arley Hall, Cholmondeley Castle and Tatton Park.