Country Life March 18, 2026
Country Life March 18, 2026 celebrates spring gardens, explores the life and work of Capability Brown, and explains how to keep a flock of geese.
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The legacy
Tiffany Daneff applauds the enduring influence of Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown, the father of English landscape design
Spring-loaded
Clipped hornbeam trees and multicoloured tulips catch the eye of Kathryn Bradley-Hole at Cogshall Grange in Cheshire
Show stoppers
With the local flower show season looming, Christopher Stocks examines the origins of this centuries-old tradition
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
How to win at your local show
What are the judges looking for as they weigh up the flowers, fruit and vegetables displayed in the village hall, asks Steven Desmond
Oh, to be in England…
Hope springs eternal for the poets of the British Isles: Jacqui Ritchie reflects on some of our most inspiring seasonal verse
Talk to me, goose
A gaggle of geese is guaranteed to bring character and chaos to any rural backyard, as Mary Skipwith discovers
Taco Dibbit’s favourite painting
The general director of the Rijksmuseum chooses a painting blessed with a touch of genius
Country-house treasure
John Goodall turns the pages of a 1464 portfolio of deeds at Great Chalfield Manor, Wiltshire
In fine form
From Dionysus to dancers, Amelia Thorpe seeks out the ultimate in garden sculpture
Sweet and sour source
Is there a flavour more English than rhubarb, asks Charles Quest-Ritson, who shares his favourite stalks for growing
Historical resonance
Steven Brindle charts the intriguing history behind the building and collections at Breamore House in Hampshire
Luxury
Amie Elizabeth White marvels at magnificent millinery and picks classic stripes that create the perfect playful look for spring
Interiors
Amelia Thorpe admires natural textures and tones in a South Downs retreat and consoles her-self with sleek and slender tables
Travel
Rupert Clague experiences the allure of the French Riviera, the destination of choice for the likes of F. Scott Fitzgerald and Matisse