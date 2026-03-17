Country Life March 18, 2026

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.

The legacy

Tiffany Daneff applauds the enduring influence of Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown, the father of English landscape design

Spring-loaded

Clipped hornbeam trees and multicoloured tulips catch the eye of Kathryn Bradley-Hole at Cogshall Grange in Cheshire

(Image credit: Clive Nichols / Future)

Show stoppers

With the local flower show season looming, Christopher Stocks examines the origins of this centuries-old tradition

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How to win at your local show

What are the judges looking for as they weigh up the flowers, fruit and vegetables displayed in the village hall, asks Steven Desmond

(Image credit: Future)

Oh, to be in England…

Hope springs eternal for the poets of the British Isles: Jacqui Ritchie reflects on some of our most inspiring seasonal verse

Talk to me, goose

A gaggle of geese is guaranteed to bring character and chaos to any rural backyard, as Mary Skipwith discovers

Taco Dibbit’s favourite painting

The general director of the Rijksmuseum chooses a painting blessed with a touch of genius

Country-house treasure

John Goodall turns the pages of a 1464 portfolio of deeds at Great Chalfield Manor, Wiltshire

In fine form

From Dionysus to dancers, Amelia Thorpe seeks out the ultimate in garden sculpture

Sweet and sour source

Is there a flavour more English than rhubarb, asks Charles Quest-Ritson, who shares his favourite stalks for growing

Historical resonance

Steven Brindle charts the intriguing history behind the building and collections at Breamore House in Hampshire

(Image credit: Future)

Luxury

Amie Elizabeth White marvels at magnificent millinery and picks classic stripes that create the perfect playful look for spring

Interiors

Amelia Thorpe admires natural textures and tones in a South Downs retreat and consoles her-self with sleek and slender tables

Travel

Rupert Clague experiences the allure of the French Riviera, the destination of choice for the likes of F. Scott Fitzgerald and Matisse