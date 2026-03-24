Country Life March 25, 2026

Country Life March 25, 2026 celebrates cats, ancient woodland and the creator of the unforgettable Flashman.

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Cover of Country Life March 25, 2026
The cover of Country Life March 18, 2026, featuring Jacky Parker's beautiful image of the lupins that will soon be gracing our gardens. (Photo: Jacky Parker Photography/Getty).
(Image credit: Future)

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.

A leading subject

John Martin Robinson recalls a renovation fit for a Queen as Burghley House in Lincolnshire prepared to host the Royal Party

The legacy

Emma Hughes hails George MacDonald Fraser, the man who created the incorrigible Flashman

Whisker business

From unsinkable ships’ cats to the Chief Mousers of Downing Street, James Fisher reveals the top cats of the workplace

Spreads from Country Life 25 March 2026

(Image credit: Future)

Scale model

David Profumo tries to get a grip on the slippery European eel

Lizzie Ball’s favourite painting

The musician chooses a vibrant work bursting with colour, chaos and ‘uncontrollable madness’

They may be giants

John Lewis-Stempel surveys the understorey of Britain’s ancient woodland and finds a world of unrivalled wonder

Spreads from Country Life 25 March 2026

(Image credit: Future)

Country-house treasure

Dorset’s Minterne House is home to battered relics of the Battle of Trafalgar, finds John Goodall

Spats the way to do it

Deborah Nicholls-Lee reveals how spatterdashes emerged as an elegant aristocratic accessory par excellence

Easter parade

How do you eat yours? Country Life guzzles the most glamorous Easter eggs, from a melting mallard to pistachio pleasures