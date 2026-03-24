Country Life March 25, 2026
Country Life March 25, 2026 celebrates cats, ancient woodland and the creator of the unforgettable Flashman.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
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Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.
A leading subject
John Martin Robinson recalls a renovation fit for a Queen as Burghley House in Lincolnshire prepared to host the Royal Party
The legacy
Emma Hughes hails George MacDonald Fraser, the man who created the incorrigible Flashman
Whisker business
From unsinkable ships’ cats to the Chief Mousers of Downing Street, James Fisher reveals the top cats of the workplace
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Scale model
David Profumo tries to get a grip on the slippery European eel
Lizzie Ball’s favourite painting
The musician chooses a vibrant work bursting with colour, chaos and ‘uncontrollable madness’
They may be giants
John Lewis-Stempel surveys the understorey of Britain’s ancient woodland and finds a world of unrivalled wonder
Country-house treasure
Dorset’s Minterne House is home to battered relics of the Battle of Trafalgar, finds John Goodall
Spats the way to do it
Deborah Nicholls-Lee reveals how spatterdashes emerged as an elegant aristocratic accessory par excellence
Easter parade
How do you eat yours? Country Life guzzles the most glamorous Easter eggs, from a melting mallard to pistachio pleasures