'People are astounded that such a biodiverse haven exists here': The garden squares that are the hidden lungs of London

When the botanical photographer Roger Phillips and his wife, Nicky Foy, moved into an apartment with a balcony overlooking Eccleston Square, SW1, the garden spectacle below was only moderately alluring. ‘There was a wire fence around the perimeter of the square because the original iron railings, as with so many London squares, had been removed for the war effort,’ Ms Foy recalls. This was in 1974. ‘It looked green, but there was lots of privet and lilac. To anyone who knew anything about gardens, it was pretty utilitarian.’

What followed was transformative, says Ms Foy, co-author of several books — notably Herbs and A Photographic Garden History — with her late husband. ‘In the early 1980s, Roger had just completed his photo books on plants, so he was asked to become the square’s honorary garden manager. He put a huge effort into improving soil quality and introducing different plants and trees for all-year-round interest.’