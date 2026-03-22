'If the Chelsea Flower Show is the glitzy public face of British gardening, then the country’s amateur flower shows encapsulate its older, gentler side'

The Chelsea Flower Show may be the world’s most famous horticultural festival, with its impossibly perfect show gardens, Pimm’s-fuelled punters and high-end knick-knackery. However, far away from the cameras, the roving royals and the small-screen celebrities, serious plants-people all over the country are gathering in village halls, local schools and marquees for a very different kind of horticultural extravaganza. If Chelsea is the glitzy public face of British gardening, then the country’s amateur flower shows encapsulate its older, gentler, less commercial side.

There’s something deeply charming about their minutely specified categories (‘Three daffodils of different sizes’, ‘A posy for spring’…) and their handwritten award certificates (‘Best alpine trough’, ‘Best in show’…), not to mention the way they bring together young and old, high and low, united for a few brief hours by their love of flowers, whether big and blowsy or small and select. Flower shows have a long and characterful history. They developed out of so-called florists’ feasts, first held in 17th-century Norwich, which involved groups of well-heeled gentlemen (ladies were not invited) getting together to celebrate their shared fancy for flowers over a few rounds of drinks and some fine food.

Although we now think of florists as flower arrangers, the term originally applied to those who grew flowers for pleasure, particularly tulips, auriculas, hyacinths, anemones, ranunculus, carnations, polyanthus and pinks, which together became known as florists’ flowers. Oddly, the first florists’ feasts appear not to have featured any actual plants, but, by the early 18th century, that had changed and they had spread from Norfolk as far as Newcastle, Worcester, Canterbury and York. By this time, they seem to have settled into a fairly standard format. Held in pubs rather than private houses, they were advertised in advance and paid for by subscription. This covered the cost of a lunch and the prizes that were awarded at the end of the afternoon, which — at least in the early days — often took the form of silver spoons.

A photo from Taunton Flower Show last year. It has been held at Vivary Park since 1831. (Image credit: Millie Pilkington for Country Life/Future Plc.)

(Image credit: Millie Pilkington for Country Life/Future Plc.)

In her history of florists’ societies, Ruth Duthie records a notable feast that took place in April 1729 at The Dog in Richmond, London, attended by 130 paying guests. According to a newspaper report, ‘after Dinner several shew’d their Flowers (most of them Auriculas) and five ancient and judicious Gardiners were Judges to determine whose flowers excelled. A Gardiner of Barnes in Surrey was so well furnished with good Flowers, that the Judge in the affair, ordered him two Spoons and a Ladle’.

Given the British love of committees and minute-taking, it was only a matter of time before one-off gatherings such as these begat more permanent associations, such as the Ancient Society of York Florists, founded in 1768 and still going strong today, making it the world’s oldest horticultural association. These 18th-century clubs were still restricted to rather well-off men, but, as the Industrial Revolution gathered pace and Britain’s population grew, competitive flower and vegetable growing became an ever-more popular pursuit for people across the social spectrum.

Insider tip Rachel Waldock, horticultural show judge in Essex and Dorset, says: ‘If you’re thinking of entering a competition, talk to fellow exhibitors; they are usually more than happy to pass on their knowledge. Read the schedule carefully: it is very dispiriting to have an exhibit marked as NAS (Not As Schedule) due to too many or too few stems/tubers/fruits. Make sure you do not exceed the space or size quoted in the schedule — a beautiful flower arrangement will be NAS if it is over-sized, no matter how good it might be. It can be very helpful to act as a steward to a judge to learn about what they are looking for. But, above all, have a go: it is such an enjoyable and sociable activity and it can become very addictive!’

Lancashire weavers and Yorkshire miners became renowned for their shows of auriculas, gooseberries and carnations from the 1820s on, although their prizes were generally counted in pennies rather than pounds. The top prize was often a copper kettle and, in 1860, one gooseberry grower was reported to have 30 hanging from the ceiling of his sitting room, which must have made it rather hazardous. The most venerable surviving public shows began to emerge at about the same time, with the oldest, Taunton Flower Show, Somerset, dating back to 1831 and the Wakefield Tulip Show, Yorkshire, to 1836.

The precursor of the Chelsea Flower Show, the RHS’s Great Spring Show, was first held in 1862, with other stalwarts such as the Shrewsbury Flower Show, Shropshire, and the Cornwall Garden Society Spring Show following in 1875 and 1897. A major driver of these and many other smaller shows was the introduction of new species and cultivars, which gathered pace right through the 19th century, often supplanting the older florists’ flowers.